Cardinals escape Bulldogs in FilOil Preseason Cup

Lawrence Victoria lifted Mapua University to an 87-82 victory over National University (NU), extending its stellar start in the 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Victoria sank crucial baskets as the Cardinals stretched their streak to three victories in as many games.

The spitfire guard said it was the team’s solid chemistry that allowed him to pull off his endgame heroics.

“It’s a very big impact that we play as one. It’s important that we understand each other despite not having to talk inside the court,” said Victoria.

Rookie center Warren Bonifacio pumped in a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, Cedric Pelayo fired 17 markers built on five triples while Victoria tallied 13 points.

All but one of the 11 Cardinals of coach Atoy Co contributed in scoring, with three cagers adding eight points.

After a tightly contested opening period, 19-19, Mapua waxed hot in the middle quarters to erect a 66-56 lead heading into the final frame.

National U raced to a 22-9 run anchored on JV Gallego and Issa Gaye, putting the game on a 78-78 deadlock with 2:26 left.

Victoria then showed up clutch as he sank five free throws and a fade-away jumper to hold the pesky Bulldogs at bay.

Gallego chalked a team-high 16 points, Shaun Ildefonso scored 15 markers while Senegalese big man Gaye had a double-double of 14 points and 13 boards for NU.

The Bulldogs’ early woes continued as they fell to their second setback in as many outings.

Meanwhile, Alvin Pasaol exploded with 31 points to power University of the East (UE) to a breakthrough 73-59 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

Pasaol, who also hauled down 13 boards, got ample support from Philip Manalang as the playmaker chipped in 23 points on top of six rebounds and six assists to lead the Red Warriors to a rousing debut.

John Paul Maguliano had 16 points and 12 rebounds while Jethro Mendoza had 12 markers for the Generals, who suffered their second loss.

The scores First game

UE (73)– Pasaol 31, Manalang Ph. 23, Bartolome 6, Gagate 5, Varilla 4, Cullar 2, Guion 1, Gallardo 1, Conner 0, Acuno 0, Manalang Pa. 0.

EAC (59)– Maguliano 12, Mendoza 12, Tampoc 8, Fuentes 6, Natividad 5, Cruz 4, Corilla 2, Garcia 2, Martin 2, Cadua 1, Diego 1, Gonzales 0, Robin 0, Estacio 0, Altamirano 0, Neri 0.

Quarterscores: 19-16; 36-29; 56-41; 73-59

Second game

MAPUA (87)– Bonifacio 25, Pelayo 17, Victoria 13, Biteng 8, Lugo 8, Jabel 8, Serrano 2, Bunag 2, Pajarillo 2, Aguirre 2, Salenga 0.

NU (82)– Gallego 16, Ildefonso Shaun 15, Gaye 14, Clemente 11, Ildefonso Dave 7, Mosqueda 6, Aquino 5, Galinato 5, Menina 3, Yu 0, Joson 0, Sinclair 0, Tibayan 0, Mangayaom 0, Diputado 0, Oczon 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19; 45-34; 66-56; 87-82