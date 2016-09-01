Cardinals tame Red Lions, Altas subdue Chiefs

Mapua Ins-titute of Technology and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA outplayed their respective foes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City on Thursday.

Mapua showed a nerve of steel in the extra five-minute extension to score a 101-97 come-from-behind victory over San Beda College.

The Cardinals improved their win-loss record to 8-5 after the win.

Joseph Eriobu led the Cardinals with 26 points and nine rebounds while Carlos Isit notched 15 points, six rebounds and four steals to help Mapua bounce back from its 67-69 loss to San Sebastian College on Friday.

Mapua coach Atoy Co, however, was still unsatisfied with his wards’ performance, “It was just 50 percent, we only accomplished 50 percent of the game plan. We almost lost in this game because we didn’t get it right in the early part of the game.”

“We just did it right in overtime when they finally followed my instructions. But I’m really happy that they didn’t give up despite committing some blunders in the game. CJ (Isit) is my captain ball and I’m hoping he learned a lot from this game,” added Co.

Isit posted eight crucial points in the extra period.

Darell Menina finished 14 points, Allwell Oraeme had 12 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks, Exeqiel Biteng had 11 points while Andrew Estrella tallied 10 points and eight assists also for the Cardinals.

Guard Javee Mocon led San Beda with 19 points; seven rebounds and seven assists while Robert Bolick had 18 points.

The Red Lions remain on top of the team standings with an 11-3 win-loss record despite the defeat.

Perpetual Help, meanwhile, held off Arellano University 76-62 for a back-to-back victory behind the solid performance of Gab Dagangon, Bright Akhuetie and Daryl Singontiko.

The forward Dagangon shot with a 9-of-13 accuracy to finish with 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Akhuetie had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a block to help the Altas improve its win-loss record to 10-3.

“We followed well our game plan especially on defense. We held off Arellano ‘s rebounding production at least 30 percent,” Perpetual Help coach Jimwell Gican told The Manila Times. “I’m very happy that everybody played well like Gab (Dagangon) and Bright (Akhuetie).”

Perpetual Help beat Arellano in rebound, 52-31, and assists, 20-12. The Altas also shot 30-of-59 (50.85 percent) overall in the field better than Arellano’s 25-of-76 (32.89 percent).

Singontiko scored nine of his 13 points in the payoff canto in addition to his eight rebounds while Keith Pido had 10 points and seven assists. Jeffrey Coronel contributed nine points also for the Altas, who are now tied with the Chiefs in the second place.

Jalalon scored 19 points while Salado posted 22 points to lead the Chiefs.

“The beauty of this game was we were able to match their offensive production. If we didn’t, we could lose,” said Gican. “Our offense clicked at the right time aside from our defense. I’m really hoping we sustain this.”

The Altas outscored the Chiefs in the early part of the game, 18-7, before halftime, 35-27, and in the third period, 54-48. They pulled off a 22-14 run in the fourth to seal the win.

The loss halted Arellano’s seven-game winning streak. The Chiefs and the Altas now both carry 10-3 win-loss records.