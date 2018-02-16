Career outlook for the Year of the Dog

TELEPERFORMACE, a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services, joins the nation in celebrating the Chinese New Year. With about 40,000 employees in the Philippines, Teleperformance owes its dynamic growth in the industry to the talent, commitment, and professional success of each employee.

The year 2018 is special as it is the Year of the Dog—which brings in new energy especially for those looking for a progressive career. As one of the biggest industries in the Philippines, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is teeming with exciting career opportunities for jobseekers and fresh graduates alike.

Rachel Majito-Cacabelos, vice president of human resources at Teleperformance Philippines, expressed her optimistic outlook for 2018. “I am excited to welcome the New Year with the rest of the Teleperformance family. I am positive that the Year of the Dog will bring good fortune to our employees and applicants,” she said.

The Year of the Dog is characterized by the virtues of persistence, attentiveness, loyalty, friendliness. Chinese astrology regards the dog as the animal who loves taking action. In line with this, Cacabelos shares some career and life tips, which she believes will be helpful, especially to young professionals:

Leave behind old problems. To take on new rewards this year, people must leave behind the things that held them back in 2017. Learn to let go of past mistakes instead of lingering on them; learn from them and move forward.

Be part of an awesome group. The dog is one of the most outgoing animals; be a member of a pack. Whether it is yoga class or a cooking club, take proactive steps in prepping up for social life. Not only does it give joy in pursuing your hobbies and interest; it also gives a warm loving set of friends.

Train with new set of skills. Some talented dogs perform a variety of tricks. It’s quite amusing but the truth is they didn’t learn those overnight. There are a lot of online courses that young professionals can take to expand their knowledge and skillsets. They can also check on the trainings being offered by your company and invest in gaining new capabilities to level up in their profession.

Be coachable. Just like the dog, sometimes young professionals have to learn from their masters—in the real world, they would be the parents, teachers and bosses. They are life-long mentors who will give students valuable lessons, so that they can be effective and productive individuals and leaders in the future.

Get ample rest. Even the most energetic dog gets tired, too. Take time to rest. Take a vacation or staycation where you can relax, read a book, and eat breakfast in bed. In this busy world, it is important to maintain optimum physical and mental health to recharge one’s battery and reinvigorate creativity.