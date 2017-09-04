Caresosa, Magbanua share Shell Davao chess honors

Share Email Shares 0

Aaron Caresosa swept his last three games, including a seventh round victory over erstwhile unbeaten Sungyeong Aparte, to capture the juniors crown in the 25th Shell National Youth Active Chess Championship Southern Mindanao leg at SM City Davao last Sunday.

Wesley Magbanua and Andre Jiorgo also finished strong to rule the kiddies and seniors divisions, respectively, and join Caresosa and six others in the national finals of the grand and final staging of the country’s longest talent-search sponsored by Pilipinas Shell.

The second seeded Caresosa of Panabo Faith Mission Academy also toppled top seed Irish Yngayo and Jerson Pantalita in the last two rounds to emerge solo champion in the 13-16 age division with 8.5 points.

Yngayo of Davao Central College finished with 7.5 points to clinch the top female berth while third seed Kurt Placencia of Davao City National High scored seven points and nipped five others for the last spot in the grand finals set Oct. 7-8 at SM MOA.

On hand during awards rites were Jeab Fabre of Shell Sasa Terminal Operations and Shell Sasa Depot manager Nicole Dandan.

Magbanua of Jose Maria College sustained his form and topped the 7-12 section with 8.5 points, a full point ahead of Charliemagne Arias of Kingking Central Elem. School, who edged Jayson Gener in the tiebreak for the second berth.

Ruth Atog of IHMA-Mati City took the top female berth with seven points.

Magbanua drew with Atog in the seventh round then defeated Ryan Rasay and Jacob Aparte to cap his domination of the tournament sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Atog outplayed Sam Umayan in the eighth round and took the lone female berth despite a final round loss to Jayson Gener.

Jorgio of Univ. of Mindanao and Gino Asuncion of San Pedro College finished tied for first with 7.5 points but the former took the crown on a superior tiebreak score. Asuncion settled for second and the other berth in the 17-20 division for the national finals.

Dhona Yngayo of Univ. of Mindanao ended up with 6.5 points and took the lone female slot in the grand finals of the event backed by Shell V-Power, Shell Advance, Shell Rimula, Shell Helix, Shell Fuel Save, and Shell Card and held in partnership with SM Supermalls.

Meanwhile, the regional elims winds up on September 16 to 17 in Cebu for the Visayas qualifier at SM City with the top finishers joining the other qualifiers in the grand finals next month.