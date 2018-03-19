Cargo Movers aim to stretch winning run

F2 Logistics aims to stretch its blazing run to shut down its first-round campaign on a high note when it clashes with Generika-Ayala in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 7 pm with the Cargo Movers looking to conquer their fourth straight victory to formally claim the second spot at the end of the first round of this prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

Smart, meanwhile, guns for an elusive first victory when it clashes with Sta. Lucia Realty in the 4:15 pm appetizer of this battle that also has Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors.

After sweeping the first round, powerhouse Petron clinched the top spot while F2 Logistics is primed up to bag the second spot with a 5-1 win-loss card.

But the third to seventh spots still remain a toss-up among Cocolife, Cignal, Sta. Lucia, Foton and Generika-Ayala, making the next two playing days of the first round very crucial.

Based on league format, the top-ranked team after the first round will be bracketed in Pool A together with third, sixth and eighth seeded teams. At the same time, the second seed will join the fourth, fifth and seventh seeds in Pool B for another round of action.

F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog knows that their campaign is still far from over.

“One game at a time,” said Laniog, hinting that they will again use their serving prowess to the fullest to push the Lifesavers out of their comfort zone.

“All teams are equally tough. Every team is capable of springing a surprise. That’s why we have to watch the videos, go back to the drawing board and carefully plot our game plan.”

Against the Lifesavers, the mettle of the Cargo Movers will surely be tested.

In fact, after a brief adjustment period under the system of new head coach Sherwin Meneses, Generika-Ayala finally discovered its groove as it tallied a heart-stopping 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory over Smart.

In that match, seasoned import Darlene Ramdin erupted for 23 kills and three blocks for 26 points while Symone Hayden chipped in 21 markers for the Lifesavers, who suffered four consecutive miscues before barging into win column.