Cargo Movers clash with Victoria Sports-UST today

Surging F2 Logistics seeks to extend its red-hot streak when it battles guest team Victoria Sports-UST when the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix rolls to De La Salle Lipa Sentrum in Lipa City today.

Action kicks off at 6 pm following the showdown between reigning champion Foton and Sta. Lucia Realty in the 4 pm curtain raiser of this prestigious club league sponsored by Mikasa, Grand Sport, Senoh, Mueller, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone and UCPB Gen.

It’s going to be a very special edition of “Spike on Tour” as the league that also has Gerflor and Gold’s Gym as technical sponsors and ESPN5 as official broadcast partner pays special tribute to the victims of the battle in Marawi City.

In partnership with De La Salle Lipa, the event will be called “Laro Para Sa Marawi” to commemorate the lives lost in the embattled city.

But come game time, all eyes will be fixed on the Cargo Movers.

Despite missing the league’s first two weeks to give way for the annual University Games in Dumaguete City, F2 Logistics still came out firing as it won its first five matches to occupy the top spot of the nine-team standing.

In their previous match against Generika-Ayala late Thursday, the Cargo Movers flexed its muscles, hammering a convincing 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 victory.

Imports Kennedy Bryan of United States and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela were the stars of the show as they delivered 14 points apiece while middle blockers Majoy Baron and Aby Marano conspired for seven of the Cargo Movers’ 10 total blocks to shut down Generika-Ayala reinforcements Katarina Pilepic and Darlene Ramdin.

Defense specialist Dawn Macandili, the 2nd Best Libero in the Asian Senior Women’s Championship, also controlled the backline with 19 of F2 Logistics’ 37 excellent digs.

Despite their roaring start, F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus is still not taking Victoria Sport-UST for granted.

“We want to go all out against them,” said de Jesus, who guided De La Salle University to 10 titles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“UST is a team that’s trying to build up for the UAAP. They will surely be at their best to win a set or two and gain confidence for the UAAP. So we have to be very careful against them.”

The Tigresses will be competing without star players EJ Laure and Sisi Rondina, but the young core of Shannen Palec, Dimdim Pacres, Carla Sandoval and Caitlyn Viray will still be there to slug it out against La Salle players like Baron, Macandili and Kim Dy.

Guest players Yukie Inamasu of Japan and Jeannie Delos Santos and Tin Agno are also tipped to work doubly hard to pull the rug from under the heavyweights.

“Good things happen when you work hard,” said Victoria Sports-UST head coach Jan Paul Doloiras, who is searching for his first win after three starts. “They may be taller and stronger than us, but rest assured that we will go there to work hard and give our best.”

Team Standings:

F2 Logistics 5-0

Petron 5-1

Foton 4-1

Cocolife 3-3

Cignal 2-3

Generika-Ayala 2-4

Sta. Lucia Realty 1-3

Iriga City 1-4

Victoria Sports-UST 0-3

Games Today:

(De La Salle Lipa Sentrum)

4 pm – Foton vs Sta. Lucia

6 pm – Victoria Sports-UST vs F2 Logistics