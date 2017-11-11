Cargo Movers collide with Cocolife today

Surging F2 Logistics is out to stretch its early blazing streak when the Chooks To Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix rolls to Malolos Sports and Convention Center in Malolos City.

The Cargo Movers clash with Cocolife at 6 pm following the encounter between Iriga City and Cignal in the 4 pm appetizer of this prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Cignal, Mikasa, Senoh, Mueller, Grand Sport, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone and UCPB Gen.

With powerhouse Foton sitting alone on top with a 4-0 win-loss card, the Cargo Movers are tipped to go all out to grab their third straight victory and the solo second spot in this battle that also has Gold’s Gym and Gerflor as technical sponsors and ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

F2 Logistics crushed erstwhile-unbeaten Petron in four sets last Saturday in Bacolod City before dominating Sta. Lucia Realty in straight sets last Tuesday, sending notice that it is serious in dethroning two-time Grand Prix champion Foton.

Head coach Ramil de Jesus, however, said they have to take it one step at a time.

“We’re off to a good start. But we have to be careful because all teams are also preparing,” said de Jesus, adding that they had a lot of time to train and make some adjustments after sitting out the league’s first two weeks to give way for De La Salle University’s participation in the annual University Games.

De Jesus said overcoming a veteran squad like Cocolife would not be a walk in the park.

Led by evergreen Tina Salak, with veterans Mary Jean Balse, Joanne Bunag, Michele Gumabao, Denden Lazaro and imports Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao, the Asset Managers posted back-to-back victories after suffering a pair of early setbacks.

Their previous win – a four-set conquest of Victoria Sports-UST – definitely gave Cocolife a lot of confidence entering their blockbuster battle with F2 Logistics in this bustling city headed by Mayor Christian Natividad.

“I watched their game against UST and they still won convincingly even if Tina didn’t play,” said de Jesus, who will bank on the firepower of imports Kennedy Bryan of United States and Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela as well as local stars Kianna Dy, Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo and libero Dawn Macandili.

“Cocolife is on a different level whenever Tina is around. That’s something we have to address. We have to prepare hard because this team is a veteran team.”