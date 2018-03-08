Cargo Movers run over Smart

F2 Logistics played defense to perfection as it stopped power-spiking Gyselle Silva en route to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 win over Smart in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After losing to bitter rival Petron over the weekend, a fiercer Cargo Movers squad showed up to step back on the winning track of this prestigious tourney bankrolled by Isuzu, UCPB Gen and Rebisco with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

With the victory, the Cargo Movers are now behind the unbeaten Blaze Spikers with a 2-1 win-loss card together with Cignal, which is competing against Sta. Lucia Realty as of press time.

Venezuelan Maria Jose Perez erupted for 12 kills and three blocks for 15 points while Aby Marano chipped in nine markers for the Cargo Movers, who were hardly threatened all throughout the 76-minute battle.

But it wasn’t their attacks that keyed the victory for the reigning champions.

It was their defense.

The Cargo Movers put special premium on defense as they limited Silva to only 17 points, her lowest scoring output in this tourney that also has Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, Grand Sport and LGR as technical sponsors.

Silva, the powerful former member of the Cuban national team, torched Cocolife for 33 points before chalking up 23 markers against Cignal and another 33 points against Foton in a grueling five-set battle last Tuesday.

Against the Cargo Movers, it appeared that Silva ran out of gas.

“We knew that she’s coming in tired after playing five sets against Foton last Tuesday,” said F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog, noting that they had 10 blocks compared to the Giga Hitters’ only two.

“So we made her work on defense by hitting her from the service box and forced her to commit errors at the attack zone. I think our gameplan worked and we managed to limit her to only 17 points.”

The Cargo Movers’ defense was so tight that Perez thwarted her attempt twice before Marano connected an ace to post their biggest lead in the 23-13.

“Our goal was to force her (Silva) to commit an error or have her shots checked,” said Laniog in reference to their battle plan. I think we executed it perfectly and got the result we wanted.”

Silva’s partner in Serbian Sanja Trivunovic delivered 12 points for the Giga Hitters, who have yet to win in four matches.

Games Tomorrow:

(Sta. Rosa Sports Center)

2 pm – Cocolife vs Generika-Ayala

4 pm – Foton vs Petron