Cargo ship sinks off Cebu

A cargo vessel sank early Sunday morning, May 7, about a kilometer from the shoreline of Talisay City, southern Cebu, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

None of the 22 crewmembers of the MV Fortuner was hurt in the incident, the PCG said.

Sam Shipping Company Inc., based in Cebu City, owns the ship.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of PCG Cebu Station said that the cause of the sinking was still unknown.

“We will call the ship captain and the crew to identify the reasons. We only have initial data as of now,” he said on Monday.

The Fortuner, which had a gross tonnage of 1,474 metric tons, suffered a crack at the middle of its hull about 4:30 a.m., the report said.

All the vessel’s crewmembers were transferred to a sister ship, MTUG 38, at about 6:10 a.m., 20 minutes before the Fortuner finally sank, it added.

The ship owner, Benson Go, informed the PCG about the mishap, Ampil said.

“Immediately, this station deployed personnel and aluminum boat to verify the report. At 7:30 a.m., oil spill boom was prepared for deployment,” the report said.

The report added that the PCG personnel deployed the oil boom to contain a small surface spill of oil or fuel in the area where the vessel sank.