Cargo vessel runs aground in rough seas

MARIVELES, Bataan: An inter-island cargo vessel with 16 crew members and four officials ran aground on the shoreline behind mountains here, the Philippine Coast Guard in Bataan reported on Saturday.

The inter-island LCT Blue Hawk left Cebu on July 24 and was bound for Subic when relentlessly battered by big waves and strong winds late on Thursday night.

Lt. Carlos Victor Carlos, Bataan CG station commander said, the crew, led by Capt. Emmanuel Sese, were safe. They used a rope to abandon the vessel and took shelter on the rocky portion of the coastline and tried to call for help.

Carlos said he dispatched a rescue vessel and hired a tugboat to assist in the rescue. They reached the stricken vessel at about midnight but were unable to rescue the crew immediately because of very strong waves.

Meanwhile, the crew decided to hike on the mountains on Friday.They were met by Coast Guard, police and barangay (village) officials.

The vessel incurred a 1.5-meter and 2.5-meter hole between its right side and the ballast tank.

Sese and the crew told PCG officials they made sure to secure the vessel by closing the fuel valves and watertight doors of the engine room before they abandoned it.

A representative of the vessel’s owner, Marinebest Shipping Service with office in Binondo, Manila, arrived here on Saturday to fetch the crew and officers of the vessel.