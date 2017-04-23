Cariaso shares expertise through Alaska Basketball Powercamp

Philippine Basketball Association legend Jeffrey Cariaso will be sharing his knowledge to aspiring young basketball players through the 2017 Alaska Basketball Powercamp scheduled in different parts of the country.

The basketball program under the Alaska Powercamp is a 10-day camp supervised by Cariaso who was designated as the Alaska Basketball Camp director. He is tasked to oversee the manner, operation, program design, staffing and equipment requirements for the entire duration of the camp.

“We’re hoping to develop them into future PBA players. What’s nice is the sky is the limit for these kids. What I like with our program, we’re really putting emphasis not just on offense but on defense as well. That’s the kid of player I was when I was playing. So I really wanna share what I know and really want kids to play both ends of the court and be really good at it,” said Cariaso, who is also the representative of Alaska Basketball Powercamp in the Jr. NBA partnership.

The camp has already started at the Aquinas School and Ateneo de Manila University, Sacred Heart School Covered Courts in Cebu, Columbian College Barretto in Subic, Inigos Sports Complex in Lucena, Faith

Tanauan in Batangas, and Tay Tung High School in Bacolod.

Similar camp will begin on June 4 at the Faith Tanauan in Baguio City.

“Throughout the Power Camp, we’re teaching a lot of aspects. There’s dribbling, there’s passing, there’s defense and there’s shooting and layup together. The defense is something that we’re really putting premium on, being able to stay in front of guys. We’re intruducing it now,” added Cariaso.

The camp is open to boys and girls ranging from ages six to 18. There will be seven basketball camps which will run simultaneously from April 1 to June 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We want participants to have a full out experience of the game and use the values they learn in the process no

matter what careers they end up doing. Specific lessons will be respecting the game and everybody involved.

Team work, sacrifice, responsibility, dedication, good sportsmanship and hard work. Nothing is worth it without hard work,” stressed Cariaso.

The basketball powercamp promotes Alaska’s belief that sports play an important role in instilling positive values among the youth including discipline, hard work, teamwork and determination.

It helps the youth develop skills in team sports like basketball as well as the fundamental values that develop character and necessary attributes for success not just in sports but in everyday life.

After each camp, a two-day tournament dubbed as Alaska Basketball Cup Challenging Tomorrow’s Champions will be staged to test and imprelemnt the participants’ skills learned under the program.

“When I was a kid, unfortunately I don’t have a camp like this to join. These kids are lucky that they have this camp right now. We really try to make it challenging to them but at the same time not discouraging. That’s the goal,” ended Cariaso.