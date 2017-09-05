Carl Arnaiz laid to rest

CARL Angelo Arnaiz, the 19-year-old former student of the University of the Philippines in Diliman who was killed by Caloocan City Police in August, was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon after a long funeral procession attended by hundreds of his relatives and supporters.

From his home in Cainta, Rizal province, Arnaiz’s remains were brought to Mater Dolorosa Church in Barangay East Rembo, Makati City for a funeral mass at 2 p.m. before he was brought to his final resting place in Pateros.

Dozens of people attended the funeral procession for Arnaiz, who was killed in an alleged shootout with Caloocan policemen on Aug. 18 after he was supposed to have resisted arrest when a taxi driver identified him as the robber who had victimized him.

Arnaiz’s remains were buried in an apartment-type crypt at San Roque Catholic Cemetery in Barangay San Roque, Pateros.

An autopsy performed by the forensic expert of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Arnaiz showed that Arnaiz was shot five times, including one in which he was already on the ground. Meanwhile, a PNP expert said that while gunpowder residue was found on Arnaiz, there were indications that he was mugged before he was killed.

Both testified at the resumption of the Senate inquiry on the death of another teen, Kian de los Santos, earlier on Tuesday.

The Senate committee on public order also grilled police officials, led by PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa, on its policy with regard to killing alleged criminals, including drug suspects.

De la Rosa denied there was such a policy.

Unlike the funeral of de los Santos, the Grade 11 student who was killed in a police anti-illegal drug operation also in Caloocan City on August 16, there were no prominent officials or politicians who attended Arnaiz’s burial, except for a handful of protesters composed of the youth group Anakbayan, which staged a rally inside the cemetery, calling on the government to stop drug-related killings.

Police claimed that de los Santos was a drug courier and was shot dead as he allegedly tried to pull out his gun.

CCTV footage and a witness, however, said that de los Santos was unarmed and was pleading for his life before he was killed.