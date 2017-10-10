Carless day proposed in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY: The Baguio-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay Airshed Governing Board has approved a resolution encouraging the local government units in BLISTT to implement a Carless Day anytime this November as part of the celebration of Clean Air Month. Reynaldo Digamo, regional director of the Environmental Management Bureau-Cordillera Autonomous Region (EMB-CAR), said members of the BLISTT board will appear before regular sessions of different city and municipal councils to convince the local officials to approve the implementation of a Carless Day in their areas of jurisdiction to help in significantly reducing the pollutants in the air within the BLISTT localities. The City Council is evaluating several proposals for a Carless Day along the whole stretch of Session Road, one day a week.

