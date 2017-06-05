Carlo Caparas still grieves Donna Villa’s passing

To direct Coco Martin in ‘Ang Panday’ remake

PERHAPS it won’t be until January 17, 2018 when famed komiks novelist-film director Carlo Caparas will have fully recovered from the passing of his wife Donna Villa. It will be the lady producer’s first death anniversary.

Caparas—still reeling from his wife’s loss—hasn’t come back from Cebu, Villa’s home province to resume work. He has his trilogy”Miracles Of Love” to promote which is long overdue, as well as the remake of his classic “Ang Panday” to be produced by Star Cinema for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Turning to drawing to keep his mind off it, Caparas never fails to make daily visits at Villa’s tomb – where half of her cremated remains were interred, less than half scattered on the waters of Santander and a lump of it placed inside a container which he lugs around everywhere he goes – which he tends while offering her favorite flowers. He’s also having it refurbished with new tiles.

“I thought I was the bravest man on earth, but the death of Donna still leaves my heart broken. One sleepless night, I spoke to her. Sabi ko sa kanya, patulugin naman niya ako and she did put me to sleep,” Caparas was quoted as saying.

Aside from him, Villa is survived by their children Peachy and CJ.

“Whenever CJ and I face each other, wala, pareho kaming bumibigay,” Caparas related.

But if Tita Donna—who’s fondly called in showbiz circles—were alive, she’d certainly be glad to see direk Carlo back on his feet doing what he loves the most, which is directing, of course.

Caparas has yet to release Miracles Of Love which is already in the can. Also, he must be visible this early as Star Cinema has acquired the filming rights of his classic Ang Panday, starring Coco Martin.

* * *

GUESS WHO? For a popular gay celebrity (PGC), the age-old dictum “Charity begins at home” doesn’t seem to hold water.

The PGC has under his employ at least three helpers at home. They get paid well, all right, but don’t they deserve to eat decent food as well?

A source told Vignettes about the sordid state of his kasambahay, “They’re not picky with food at all. Okay lang namang kumain sila ng sardinas. Pero sana naman, magpaka-charitable muna siya sa mga tauhan niya sa bahay.”

Reportedly, whenever he has a bunch of male visitors at home the PGC would lavish them with all sorts of food. “Talbog ang piyesta kung um-order siya ng pagkain from expensive restaurants! Hindi kain ang ginagawa ng mga bisita niya kundi lamon!” our source added.

* * *

A non-showbiz balikbayan (NSB) met up with this former vintage actress (FVA) hoping to sell seven branded bags he had brought from his trip.

As he laid his merchandise, the FVA suddenly grabbed one. No, she didn’t intend to purchase it but took it as the NSB’s pasalubong for her.

Left with no choice, the NSB had to let go of that one piece with reluctance. Anyway, he thought, he still had six more left which—if sold—would offset the “charity” item.

“Ibigay mo na muna itong anim sa akin, ibebenta ko,” the FVA—already holding the bags—assured the NSB.

Weeks passed, the FVA showed up only to return the stuff. “Bakit lima na lang ito? Anim ‘yung kinuha mo, ah!” the incensed NSB asked. “Anong anim? Lima lang ‘yun, ‘no!” the FVA insisted raising her voice.

Sooner, the missing bag was traced to their common acquaintance. When her “scam” got discovered, the FVA promised to pay the item herself. The question: would she?