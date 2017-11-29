Carlos cruises into Asian Under-14 meet QF

International juniors campaigner Maria Carmencita Isabela Carlos barged into the girls’ singles quarterfinals of the 2017 Asian Under-14 Tennis Championship being held at the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carlos, a three-time Philippine Columbian Association Open juniors champion, overpowered wild card Noelle Vivian Faber of Singapore via an impressive 6-0, 6-0 decision in the tournament organized by the Asian Tennis Federation.

The 13-year old Carlos will be up against fifth seed Delilah Kuronen of Sweden, who scored a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Chanikarn Nakudom of Thailand in the second round.

Carlos aims to continue her winning ways in the doubles event when she partnered with Chinese Zhang Yu Jie.

Carlos and Zhang take on Jannat Kaur Anand of India and Erika Terada of Japan in the quarterfinals. Anand and Terada advanced to the quarters after beating Faber and Kang Na Lim of South Korea, 6-4, 6-3.

Early this year, Carlos had a three-week training at Hope Tennis Academy in Kaoshiung, Taiwan. She then competed in the 1st Asian Tennis Federation Under-14 Series in Kelana Jaya, Malaysia where she won the doubles event with Malaysian Hannap Yip and finished second in the singles play.

Meanwhile, Edgardo Manuel Angara failed to duplicate his 6-1, 6-1 win over Permpoon Teeratanee of Thailand as he lost to top pick Chathurya Nilaweera of Sri Lanka, 4-6, 2-6, in the boys’ singles.

Angara eyes vengeance in doubles when he and his Malaysian partner Jared Jia-Sheng Leong tackle Malaysians Izmal Mohammed Farroukh and Izran Mohammed Farroukh in quarterfinals.