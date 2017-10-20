Carlos Salazar, the actor-director

It was officially announced at the first film industry summit at the UP Film Center that Philippine cinema turns 100 years old this year.

The summit had all the guilds under the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) under director general Leo Martinez in attendance was jointly initiated with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) under chairman Liza Diño.

In line with the observance, the Directors Guild of the Philippines (DGP) headed by William Mayo has made a commendable job of initiating to collate in a retrospective way movie actors in the past who had crossed to film directing.

As a member, Caveat was assigned to do some names in the roster for posterity who are still extant. One is Carlos Salazar, reputed as one of the top matinee idols of the 1950s.

The tete-a-tete was arranged by his balikbayan cineaste-producer and good friend Arthur Belarmino Uy.

Right off, the actor-director disclosed that it was while doing a play, “Hamlet,” in high school at Ateneo, Padre Faura where the famous director at the time, Fernando Poe, Sr., first caught sight of him.

This saw him making at least three movies with the father of FPJ, namely “Walang Kapantay” opposite Carmen Rosales, “Lihim Ni Bathala” with Lydia Montañez and “Singsing Na Sinulid” with Rosa del Rosario.

He used to sleep over, Carlos fondly recalled, many nights in the household of the Poes and would take care and play with Ronnie, who was then eight years old. And sadly he recounted the urban legend about the elder Poe who died of rabies from a puppy bite.

Much later, he did about 30 titles with Dona Sisang’s LVN Studio like “Rodrigo De Villa” in Ansco Color directed by Gregorio Fernandez (father of Rudy Fernandez) and “Babaeng Hampaslupa” with then unknown Nida Blanca.

He then went freelance and did more films outside LVN like “Darna At Ang Babaeng Impakta” directed by Cirio Santiago and “Objective: Patayin Si Magsaysay.” Of the total 50 movies he did, two of those –“Labing-Dalawang Kuba” and “Markado” – featured FPJ in his early screen appearances.

Part of his filmography are two foreign films released in the US – “Death Was A Stranger” directed by Bert Avellana and “No Place To Hide” directed by Fred Soriano. He also had a stint as student of playwriting at Greenwich, New York under the Greek American dramaturge Samuel Stamathis.

His first directorial job was “Chinatown,” followed by “Johnny Oro” with Eddie Rodriguez in the male lead. He remained active in the movies up until the mid-‘80s.

He said he owes his successful directorial as well as acting breaks in the movies to the father of the late movie king and National Artist for Films Lamberto Avellana whom he considers his great mentors. To this time, he is a self-confessed admirer of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos whom he has served as confidante during his heydays.

Carlos Salazar was married to Miss Manila 1954 Carmencita Fernandez, who passed away a couple of years back. They have seven children, and two grandchildren are taking after his footsteps – Wendell Ramos and Donita Rose.