Carl’s missing 14-yr-old friend found dead in Ecija

GAPAN City, Nueva Ecija: Reynaldo de Guzman, companion of Carl Angelo Arnaiz who was allegedly killed in the shootout with Caloocan police last month, was found dead here Tuesday, mouth gagged, head covered by packaging tape, and the body bearing at least 30 stab wounds.

The victim’s father identified the body in a funeral parlor here after being alerted by the Gapan police, shortly after the 14-year-old boy was found floating in a creek early Tuesday morning by villagers.

The Gapan police chief, Supt. Peter Madria, on Wednesday reported that a body of a boy was floating in a creek in Barangay Balwarte.

De Guzman, also known as “Kulot,” was last seen with Arnaiz, the 19-year-old former UP student, before the latter was reported killed in the alleged shootout on C-3 Road in Navotas.

De Guzman was a Grade 5 pupil of the Maybunga Elementary School in Pasig who had only asked to go out to get his clothes and slippers. Arnaiz was later said to have asked de Guzman to go with him to buy midnight snacks.

The Caloocan earlier claimed Arnaiz tried to hold up a taxi driver in Navotas and when they arrested them, Arnaiz returned fire. The victim’s parents suspected that the police planted the gun. Arnaiz tested positive for gunpower residue but his body bore signs of torture.

There was no explanation on how de Guzman’s body ended up kilometers away in Gapan from the supposed crime scene in Navotas. Arnaiz’s body was found in a morgue in Caloocan. Arnaiz and de Guzman were residents of Cainta, Rizal.

Duterte vows to jail police

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday vowed to bring to jail the policemen involved in the killing of Arnaiz, if found guilty of criminal acts.

Duterte made the commitment during his meeting with Carl’s parents, Carlito and Eva Arnaiz, in Malacañang on Wednesday.

In remarks during the 60th anniversary of the Social Security System in Quezon City, Duterte said he had ordered Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd to take over the investigation of Carl’s case.

“I’m a bit late because the parents of Arnaiz, the latest victim of I don’t know who, is still under investigation. But

I ordered the secretary of Justice to take over the investigation of the case,” the President said.

Duterte, who promised to protect policemen involved in his intensified war on illegal drugs, said Carl’s killing should be investigated to determine if law enforcers have criminal liability.

“I’m sorry but I will pursue the case against the police and if need be, they will go to jail. I did not order anyone to kill young and old and even the enemy on bended knees. That’s not the norm or the rule of democracy,” the President said.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE