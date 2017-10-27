The ‘Carnival’ queens and muses

Year after year, Club Bulakeño celebrates their anniversary with a theme. This year Bulakeño co-Presidents Jimmy Buhain and Milo Rivera Bondoc have announced the holding of the club’s 29th Anniversary Ball on November 4at the Rizal Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La with under the theme “Club Bulakeño: Decades of Elegance of Dance.”

In line with this theme, the club will have a special presentation reviving the elegance and glory of the Grand Carnival Queen, which was hailed in the Philippines from 1908 to 1939.

Participating in the special dance musical presentation are the club members and the carefully selected bevy of beauties and prominent women who have been named as Carnival Queens and Carnival Princesses. Among the Philippine Carnival Queens are Congresswoman Linabelle Ruth Villarica of the fourth district of Bulacan; Moleen Perez Del Rosario, Carnival Queen Manila; Mhel Pechera, Carnival Queen, Luzon; Cynthia Witcher, Carnival Queen, Visayas; and Rosemarie Custodio Basa, Carnival Queen, Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Princesses include Nika Galvez of Manila; Mary Rose Maru Go of Luzon; Dara de Jesus of Visayas; and Irene Razal of Mindanao. The Club Bulakeño Muse is Maria Victoria “Tori” Tan.

Participants of the presentation will be garbed in their resplendent gowns and costumes reminiscent of the original Carnival Queen period.

At the helm of Club Bulakeño is Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco Sr., the well respected and acknowledged “Ama ng Bulakan,” who has been the major benefactor of the club’s projects.

Genaro Reyes founded club Bulakeño in 1988 with the support of his wife Lydia Abastillas Reyes. The club aims to assist in the development of Bulacan by implementing various projects such as livelihood and housing, outreach programs like medical and dental missions, scholarship grants and disaster relief, among others. This is one event the Bulakeño are looking forward to.