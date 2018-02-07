Caroline Kennedy hopes for stronger US-PH ‘bond of friendship’

FORMER Ambassador Caroline Kennedy expressed hope that the bond between the Philippines and the US would grow stronger.

Kennedy, who served as the US Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017, is in the Philippines for a four-day visit. She arrived in the country on February 6.

READ: Caroline Kennedy in Manila, visits US cemetery for fallen soldiers, invites Aquino sisters to tea

“Our countries have been connected for centuries and… we hope that those bonds of friendship will grow stronger in the future,” said Kennedy in her remarks during her visit to St. Scholastica’s College in Manila on Wednesday.

Kennedy visited the school to engage participants of the International Exchange Poetry Program, organized by a US non-government organization that she was supporting.

Kennedy, during her time as ambassador to Japan, supported similar poetry exchange programs where participants link up with students overseas and recite poetry via teleconference.

The former US ambassador was in Manila American Cemetery and Memorial on Tuesday to pay her respects to the soldiers who died in the Philippines during World War II.

She then went to historic Corregidor Island, which the US used as a military post in the 1900s during its occupation of the Philippines because it was strategically located at the mouth of Manila Bay, scene of many battles between the Americans and the Spaniards and the Americans and the Japanese, according to the official website on Corregidor.