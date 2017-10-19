Carpedia – back to the future

IMPACT on global warming: By driving electric cars instead of gas vehicles, global warming wouldn’t be stopped. But it would definitely be slowed down while a more permanent solution to the problem that effects the globe daily is determined. Consumers of the electric car also save a huge sum of money.

Before we proceed, let us brush up on things about the four-wheelers we know today.

Highlights of 127 years of modern automobile evolution:

The year 1886 is regarded as the birth of the modern automobile, with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, by German inventor Carl Benz. Steam-powered wheeled vehicles, precursors to later automobiles.

Ferdinand Verbiest, a member of the Jesuit mission in China, built the first steam-powered vehicle around 1672 as a toy for the Chinese Emperor. It was of small enough scale that it could not carry a driver but it was, quite possibly, the first working steam-powered vehicle (‘auto-mobile’). Steam-powered self-propelled vehicles large enough to transport people and cargo were first devised in the late 18th century.

Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot demonstrated his fardier à vapeur (“steam dray”), an experimental steam-driven artillery tractor, in 1770 and 1771.

Important notable developments:

• The four-stroke petrol (gasoline) internal combustion engine that constitutes the most prevalent form of modern automotive propulsion is a creation of Nikolaus Otto.

• The similar four-stroke diesel engine was invented by Rudolf Diesel.

• The hydrogen fuel cell, one of the technologies hailed as a replacement for gasoline as an energy source for cars, was discovered in principle by Christian Friedrich Schönbein in 1838.

• The battery electric car owes its beginnings to Ányos Jedlik, one of the inventors of the electric motor, and Gaston Planté, who invented the lead-acid battery in 1859.

Early industrial automobile production

The first production of automobiles was by Karl Benz in 1888 in Germany and, under license from Benz, in France by Emile Roger.

The first motor car in Central Europe was produced by Czech company Nesselsdorfer Wagenbau (later renamed Tatra) in 1897, the Präsident automobil.

The first company formed exclusively to build automobiles was Panhard et Levassor in France, which also introduced the first four-cylinder engine. Formed in 1889, Panhard was quickly followed by Peugeot two years later.

By the start of the 20th century, the automobile industry was beginning to take off in Western Europe, especially in France, where 30,204 were produced in 1903, representing 48.8 percent of world automobile production that year.

In the United States, brothers Charles and Frank Duryea founded the Duryea Motor Wagon Company in 1893, becoming the first American automobile manufacturing company. However, it was Ransom E. Olds and his Olds Motor Vehicle Company (later known as Oldsmobile) who would dominate this era of automobile production. Its production line was running in 1902.

Bits and pieces on electric automobiles

• In 1828, Ányos Jedlik, a Hungarian who invented an early type of electric motor, created a tiny model car powered by his new motor.

• In 1834, Vermont blacksmith Thomas Davenport, the inventor of the first American DC electrical motor, installed his motor in a small model car, which he operated on a short circular electrified track.

• In 1835, Professor Sibrandus Stratingh of Groningen, the Netherlands, and his assistant Christopher Becker created a small-scale electrical car, powered by non-rechargeable primary cells.

• In 1838, Scotsman Robert Davidson built an electric locomotive that attained a speed of 4 miles per hour (6 km/h).

• In England, a patent was granted in 1840 for the use of rail tracks as conductors of electric current, and similar American patents were issued to Lilley and Colten in 1847.

• Between 1832 and 1839 (the exact year is uncertain), Robert Anderson of Scotland invented the first crude electric carriage, powered by non-rechargeable primary cells.

• The Flocken Elektrowagen of 1888 by German inventor Andreas Flocken is regarded as the first real electric car of the world.

Brief summary

The evolution of cars or automobiles started as early as 1769, with the invention of steam-powered cars capable of human transport. In early 1800s—1806 to be exact— the first cars powered by internal combustion engines running on fuel gas appeared, which in turn directed to the introduction in 1885 of the ubiquitous modern gasoline, or petrol-fueled internal combustion engine.

Cars powered by electricity briefly appeared at the turn of the 20th century but largely disappeared from commonality until the turn of the 21st century, when interest in low- and zero-emissions transportation was reignited. Later periods were defined by trends in exterior styling and size and utility preferences.

It can be said that the future of automobiles will focus on those with low and zero emission, which is a return to the beginnings of transportation (e.g. horse-powered chariots). only this time with much more horse power.

Present and future trends

Potential future car technologies include varied energy sources and materials, which are being developed in order to make automobiles more energy-efficient with reduced regulated emissions. Cars are being developed in many different ways. With rising gas prices, the future of the automobile is now leading towards fuel efficiency, energy-savers, hybrid vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and fuel-cell vehicles. GPS navigation, voice command and autopilot system are no longer sci-fi ideas but reality.

On connected and ‘smart’ cars

Contemporary autos can pack the computing power of 20 PCs, and they’re rapidly evolving into even more powerful manifestations of the Internet. In the coming decade, your auto may well be just another component of a fully connected consumer experience. Optimizing their own performance and maintenance is one thing, but the potential to move into a realm where cars navigate, brake, avoid collisions and hazards on their own—basically become autonomous on a number of levels—is no longer a subject for science fiction alone.

And so, the car has been a nexus for invention after invention, and there’s no sign that’s about to stop. Such a rich history of engineers, of solutions to problems that keep us safer and get us to places in ever increasing style. If you look at what’s happening, when it comes to the cutting edge of automotive technology, it’s safe to say that car tech is poised to shift into even higher gear. The road is long and it’s still wide open.

Let us enjoy the ride!

