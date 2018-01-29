Carrying on the Paulinian spirit

LAST Saturday’s grand alumni homecoming at St. Paul College San Rafael brought back many happy and some not-so-pleasant memories of my high school life. To many of the alumni, it was not simply a time to reconnect but also a renewal of the commitment to carry on the Paulinian spirit of competent leadership and responsible citizenship.

It was also a fitting occasion to recognize Sister Nieves de Marie Cueto, whose toughness most of the senior alumni had grown up with.

In spite of a gentle reminder from one of the emcees to control herself from reprimanding her audience, Sister Nieves could not deviate from her personality of showing concern for the children. Knowing that most of the alumni are now parents and grandparents, she kept reminding them of their responsibility in ensuring that their children and grandchildren get a good education.

“Meron lang akong sasabihin, whether you were my student or not, basta nasa St. Paul you are a Paulinian. You should be grateful to be a Paulinian. At hindi mahalaga ‘yung pera ang ibibigay ninyo sa inyong mga apo o anak. Ang importante sila ay makapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral,” said Sr. Nieves who, in her late 80s, remains active as head of the general administrative services of St. Paul Makati.

“Let them study. Let them finish the course they’ll be taking kasi ang pera madaling mawala pero ‘yung dunong mo sa utak mo hindi mawawala, so let them study in a good school,” she went on.

My alma mater turned 50 years old this month. It has produced a significant number of students who are professionals in various fields who are employed in many reputable companies and institutions here and abroad. A good number have also ventured into businesses.

In my family, six of my siblings and another six nephews and nieces are products of SPCR. We are grateful to have gone through the Paulinian education that embraces Christianity, charity, community and compassion.

In those years we were in high school between the late 1970s to the late 1980s, times were quite difficult. The family was financially hard up.

I remember going to the Sunday morning mass with my mother, bringing with us a basket or bag of whatever my father harvested from the farm the day before. After the mass, we would proceed to the living quarters of the Sisters, knock on the kitchen door, and wait for Sr. Nieves to come out.

My mother would humbly request that my two brothers and I, who were in senior years, be allowed to take the exam and we would just pay our tuition dues when they get money from proceeds of the farm harvest. Sr. Nieves always, without fail, consented.

And you know how much was the tuition then? Mine was P14 a month and my brothers’ was P18, if I remember correctly. We were 11 siblings. Looking back, we could not imagine how our parents managed to send us to school. I was the seventh sibling. When the older siblings finished, they helped pay for tuition and provided for the allowances of the younger ones.

It was a situation that was unique to my family. Many other families in our place were similarly situated.

Sr. Nieves deserves the credit for instilling in our parents the value of education, which is something she has repeatedly been reminding us. It was the same message she told us on the two occasions some members of my batch visited her at St. Paul Makati.

And in her brief message after receiving the alumni’s recognition plaque, the same familiar voice had the same reminder.

“Majority of you are parents and grandparents. Before you make any decision, please mag-usap muna kayong mag-asawa kasi ang bata papayagan nung isa, hindi papayagan nung isa, ang bata natataranta ngayon…Kadalasan ang may kasalanan ‘yung lola, kahit hindi tama kasi gustong pagbigyan ‘yung apo niya, iiyak…sige na nga, sige na nga. Magagalit naman ‘yung asawa. E paano ‘yan? Kawawa naman ‘yung bata. Sino ang susundin niya?”

Then, she went on: “Please let that be a reminder. I might not see you anymore; matanda na ako. Baka sa susunod na pagkikita, pupunta kayo sa akin, sa libing ko. Hindi ko naman kayo mabibigyan ng sermon kasi hindi na ako makakasalita dahil nasa ataul na ako…pero that it just a reminder.”

As always, her message was well received and the most applauded. She summarized her message in one line: “It is always best to do what is right than what is wrong.”

Whether you are a Paulinian or not, the message of our beloved Sr. Nieves surely touches the heart.