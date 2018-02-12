‘Casa’ fears

(Last of two parts)

Over our period of research, responders cited common items that were charged to them but were not replaced, easily discovered if owner inspected: paper element filters, oil (if diesel, engine oil remains charcoal black if not changed), oil filters, air-con filters and spark plugs to name the more “popular” ones.

Other dealer come-ons that make the casa-skeptics suspicious are recommended parts replacements, gently spieled with a subtle scare from the service advisor that owners who don’t accede are flirting with the danger of premature failure. This adds to the budding customer suspicion that, on top of high dealer mark-ups on the price of parts, the owner is being goaded into spending for those parts ASAP.

Distrust and lack of faith in the local dealer do not only involve theft or cheating but also “rackets” or come-ons that offer a 30- or 50-point check-up for a couple of thousand over the standard PMS charge. It could include an under-body check-up consisting of tightening body bolts (this is only true for ladder frame chassis with a bolted on cab), inspecting ball joints (to truly do this, they have to dismount the suspension and realign the front axle after putting it together again), sandpaper, cleaning fluid for brakes (only old-fashioned drum brakes need this, disc brakes are self cleaning – look at all that brake dust deposited on your alloy wheels), handbrake free play (really?), greasing of door hinges and many more creative but unnecessary and inapplicable checks. One mechanic even quipped that 15 of the 30 check items could be done via a 15-second eye sweep right after the car is up on a lifter.

Strangely, the more significant check options aren’t even covered or offered, even if we think these should be part of the standard PMS. Things like remaining battery life. Starter problems that become obvious to seasoned drivers but are passed as okay by the diagnostic computer. Tire pressures and tire tread life span. Headlight aim. Washer fluids. Or items that owners will most likely neglect.

The distrust of the casa-skeptics reaches up to the integrity of the OEM diagnostic cloud, the “god” to whom the in-car computer confesses its sins and its sufferings. Customers ask a fair question: How can I trust the OEM when their recommendation is always to replace assemblies that cost huge amounts of money? Owners cannot trust a cloud that always seems to opt for the most expensive possible option, which is to move high-priced, slow-moving inventory.

In a way the cloud suffers from silo mentality as it is a one-way god-to-minion communication. Critical diagnostic feedback from seasoned mechanics that are not in god’s “test book” will “not compute”. Surprise temporary fixes or emergency get-home-safely repairs can show the cloud that there are other paths to diagnose a problem yet the cloud will always recommend to take the sick vehicle immediately off the road even if it is just a faulty tire pressure sensor. The cloud suffers from “silo” mentality and is simply digital in thinking. It really cannot preform out-of-the box analysis, which negates any out-of-the-box situations that should broaden god’s knowledge.

A most recent example is the injection pump of a popular SUV. Dealers were told by the cloud to blame the fuel, whether Euro 4 or not, but all other rival SUVs had no such problem. Then smart independent mechanics found a cure in a small bypass pipe, easily costing a few hundreds rather than the 60k for a casa-supplied pump assembly. This can work the other way when the casa knows a little secret, like what happened to a popular compact car with variable valve timing. Unknown to non-casa mechanics, changing a head gasket (post-overheating) on the popular 16-valve meant reading two different timing marks on the camshaft. Miss one and the car will never exceed 80 km/h. Until an intrepid independent discovered this, casas had their hands full for cars needing to be rectified after being repaired elsewhere.

Also, the diagnostic computer and its master cloud can only diagnose repairs one step at a time. If it cannot locate the core cause, it will recommend a series of replacements of proximate parts until the dealer gets it right, which is not different from a seasoned mechanic doing guesswork and trial and error parts replacement. This usually runs up a huge bill and long casa staycations.

More than a hundred twenty years ago, just about the time when the automobile and road network covered most of the first few motorized countries (the US and western Europe), frequent maintenance was necessary because lubricants, filters, roads, tires, nuts/bolts, steel, hoses, etc. were not as long-lasting as today’s. The local blacksmith and the drug store that also had the license to dispense gasoline pitched in to form a rudimentary casa network. Carmakers made repairs easy to fix, whether by a farmer-owner or cross-country salesman. Despite this rudimentary PMS, cars like the Ford Model A, B and T and the Citroen 2CV lasted generations. Contrast that with today where specialization with complex and proprietary systems mean leaving it to conglomerates and globalization to enforce the throw-away and one-size-fits-all mentality that is absolutely not user-friendly in the fixing.

No doubt the car manufacturers would like to solve 100% of every customer’s problems with their casas. But like large organizations like the Curia, there are several narrow interest groups that will conflict and hijack or waylay any contrary agenda. The malady called NIMBY (not in my backyard) easily infects in such situations. Accounting will not allow huge expenses for deeper research since the complaints do not really impact sales, even if it impacts profits that can be made if casas were trusted with more custom. Marketing will not allow admission of fault or incompetence. Engineering will find it hard to admit that their design failed in actual use. A lot of product and process improving ideas are lost to having too many silos in the organization. We are not advocating that the diagnostic cloud process other matters besides diagnostic advice but there should be another path for out of box solutions to be presented and at least studied and, if worthy, submitted to the god of the diagnostic cloud.

At the dealer level, the theft problem is the easiest to deal with. Dealers are decent folk and shoulder the whole bill for customer/victims of thefts and fraud. We do not believe that service staff are underpaid nor undertrained. The motive to steal can afflict even well-fed and -paid employees because the probability of getting caught is next to nil. Even without motive there is opportunity. Better security verification and tracking of parts releases from the warehouse to the used-oil bin might be in order. If it is difficult to steal/cheat, thieves/cheaters will find something else or someone else to target. Rackets as promos? Perhaps the brand HQ should discourage this as it does damage to the brand, a bigger cost than the custom it can bring.

If the price gap of OEM service and OEM parts versus replacement and independent repair shops were narrower, there would be no reason that the casa-skeptics would not even try to trust the casa again. A lot of the problems we listed is supported by bad blood and suspicions built up through the years, now that the number of dealer service shops and occasions for service have multiplied ten-fold. The fear of casa problem is a problem that can be solved by approaching it like a many headed-hydra: small incremental improvements in processes rather than product, needing a lot of time to recover trust among the doubters and turning them into casa-loyal.

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

