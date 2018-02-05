‘Casa’ fears

Pity the casa-skeptics – those who always feel trepidation and anxiety every time they leave their treasured four-wheeled conveyances at the casa or official dealer for preventive maintenance service.

Could it be that their fears stem from overworked imaginations? Horror stories of casa mismanagement, neglect and high charges, fed by years of hand-me-down instances of disasters, collusions, cover-ups and thefts that happen behind the “no customer access” roll-up doors of the service department? And then there’s “bill shock” when the charges cost far worse than their worst-case scenarios. They have no choice, however, as in order not to void the warranty at least the first three major service sessions of a brand-new car must be done in the casa.

Reliable statistical basis are not exactly thick on the ground. Customer satisfaction for jobs done by dealership service departments always ranks high in many polls. JD Power surveys and the like track degrees of positive satisfaction but these at the most, are just indicative and not about problem solving.

This is not to say that the surveys are self-serving as independent polls track the positive side of customer satisfaction. What is needed is a survey that details dis-satisfaction. The problem is the average customer is not technically able to answer, in detail, why he/she is not satisfied. Without a doubt, the vast majority of owners are satisfied with simple and uncomplicated services (oil/filter change) and repairs (fuse/belt/bulb replacements), stuff that is actually at DIY level.

The dissatisfied few are able to disproportionately influence far more owners not to fully trust the casa than their small numbers suggest. This leads a big number of car owners to cease going to the casa the moment the free oil/labor and warranties expire, the general perception being that casas charge more than independent lube and repair shops.

Never mind if the official dealer has OEM parts and factory access to the diagnostic cloud. And never mind that the dealer has invested in plant and factory-approved equipment easily costing 100 times more than independent shops. This may well be the reason why dealer/distributor-sponsored but paid-for extended warranties have not clicked over the past 25 years.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that, even among the casa-skeptics, that brand name dealer service crews are ably trained and brought up to the distributor’s standards, so knowledge and skills are not lacking. Both dealers and distributors even organize intra-brand service “Olympics” or competitive play activities for crews to show their mastered skills and honed diagnosis. But if there is no doubt as to dealer ability, then, why do fears and these disastrous narratives continue to haunt?

Because of the difficulty of establishing a statistically reliable sample size, we opted to base our understanding on the collective experiences of trusted individuals. These are testimonies from those who directly experienced the results of neglect or fraud of certain service personnel or have opted out of having to deal with the casa ever. We cannot simply dismiss their testimonies as hearsay, even though hearsay has become a common type of “evidence” that has fueled many a Senate, Congress or crusading journalist pursuit of some “just” advocacy.

Our criterion for trusting our unnamed sources, collected over several years and over several different situations, are that they have no rancor or revenge in mind nor are seeking to sue; they have nothing to gain by sharing their experiences, other than to warn others to take precautions; the testimonies involved did not act against nature, reason, sense or type; and there are no elements of slander nor untruth. We will also not mention the names of the dealers, dealer personnel and brand.

Theirs, as well us our purpose, is to hopefully warn unsuspecting dealers and distributors that such motives and syndicated systems exist and that they should discreetly do their own quiet investigations or fortify their checks & balance systems.

Several of the cases related to us span many years and various brands in several cities. The most numerous are rackets involving the periodic oil change. The most suspicious among our casa-skeptic sources went to the extent of making small marks on his engine’s oil filter to find out if it would really be replaced. Sure enough, the filter was the same upon the return of the car despite a charge for a new filter on the job order release for billing.

A wider group of car owners also believe they are being charged even if the oil was not actually changed. Their only evidence is that the casa uses a particular brand of oil that isn’t easy to find in the local market but can be found and bought from independent repair stores who are not authorized sellers of that brand and thereby are suspected fences. There is no evidence to support this except circumstance.

Suspicion also spread that the supplies department was in cahoots. Pilfering supplies out of the dealership, either through vehicles exiting dealer premises on road tests that also imply the collusion of the driver. Or through the big trash wheelie bin. Security procedures like pat-downs, trunk, under-seat, underbody inspections and mandatory sewn pockets are SOP but only go as far as institutional security guard training. Deeper forensics and skilled surveillance is the only way to catch evidence to confirm the suspicions.

Theft aside (not really dealer-inspired), another level of distrust is when it comes to replacement parts and their prices. Many believe that dealer mark-ups are unreasonably high and they prefer to buy replacement parts through independent parts importers, if any are available. Moreover, manufacturers prefer dealing with a reduced item count by forcing parts replacement of whole assemblies.

Having grown up in a repair DIY culture, most Filipino car owners are not sold on the design philosophy of programmed obsolescence, regardless if the OECD countries accept replacement assembly fail-safes as a fact of life. But with the green Scandi and Nordic countries preferring salvage, repair and recycling over throwaway replacement, their resistance might just validate the Filipino’s stubbornness to prefer the repairable over the junkable. The casa-skeptics are not any more enamored if the dealer practices “just-in-time-inventory”, which means they do not have the parts in stock and will need to order from a huge warehouse in Singapore, parts shipped by sea cargo to the Port of Manila.

Sometimes, customers are involved in corrupting dealer service personnel into stealing parts for them. For a contracted fee, the corrupt mechanic can provide parts stolen from another car. This is the reason why some casas prevent customers from fraternizing staff by posting signs and barring entry into the service department work zone.

Continued next week

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

Send comments to tfhermoso@yahoo.com