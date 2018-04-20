Cascolan named NCRPO chief

Police Director Camilo Cascolan, the Philippine National Police’s director for operations, was named the new chief of the National Capital Region Police Office.

He replaced Oscar Albayalde, who assumed his new post as PNP chief on Thursday.

“He’s qualified for the position and his performance is good. He was also a commander before like being the provincial commander of Compostela Valley,” Albayalde said.

Cascolan and Albayalde are “mistah” or classmates in the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Calabarzon Police Chief Ma. O Aplasca will take over Cascolan’s post.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar will be the new Calabarzon police chief. Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr., executive officer of the PNP Intelligence Group, will replace Eleazar as QCPD Chief.

In his speech during the turnover ceremony, Albayalde said he will continue to strengthen the police force.

“It was then team NCRPO and now it’s team PNP. I will do all things that I can do to continue strengthening our country in terms of peace,” he said.

Albayalde served as head of the NCRPO from 2016 to 2018.

He made headlines for being the face of the police security during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit held in Manila in November 2017.

Albayalde also grabbed attention when he conducted surprise inspections on various police stations and fired police personnel he caught sleeping or drinking while on their duty.