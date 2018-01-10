When does a case fall under ‘search incidental to a lawful arrest?’

Dear PAO,

My husband was on board a tricycle going to the market when it was stopped by police officers assigned to our area. According to my husband, the officers told him to alight from the tricycle and immediately placed him under arrest. Based on an investigation report of the arresting officers, however, my husband was arrested because he was caught in possession of shabu. It was also stated in the report that, when my husband stepped down from the tricycle, the officers noticed that he was holding a matchbox. He was required to open the matchbox and the officers allegedly saw the prohibited drug, hence, he was immediately handcuffed. I talked to one of the officers who arrested my husband and he told me that my husband’s case falls under “search incidental to a lawful arrest.” Was there a lawful ground under the circumstances to arrest my husband?

Perlita

Dear Perlita,

Based on your narration, your husband was arrested without a warrant of arrest. A warrantless arrest can be effected by a police officer or private person under any of the instances enumerated under Section 5, Rule 113 of The Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure, which are the following:

“a) When, in his presence, the person to be arrested has committed, is actually committing, or is attempting to commit an offense;

b) When an offense has just been committed and he has probable cause to believe based on personal knowledge of facts and circumstances that the person to be arrested has committed it; and

c) When the person to be arrested is a prisoner who has escaped from a penal establishment or place where he is serving final judgment or is temporarily confined while his case is pending, or has escaped while being transferred from one confinement to another.”

Your husband’s arrest does not fall under any of the circumstances enumerated above. He was not committing any crime when he was on board the tricycle; hence, there is no reason for the police to place him under arrest. His arrest therefore is considered as unlawful.

Further, his situation does not fall under “search incidental to a lawful arrest” under Section 13, Rule 126, of the law, which states that “a person lawfully arrested may be searched for dangerous weapons or anything which may have been used or constitute proof in the commission of an offense without a search warrant.”

In the case of Sanchez vs. People of the Philippines (G.R. No. 204589, November 19, 2014), the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Jose Mendoza said:

“In a search incidental to a lawful arrest, as the precedent arrest determines the validity of the incidental search, the legality of the arrest is questioned in a large majority of these cases, e.g., whether an arrest was merely used as a pretext for conducting a search. In this instance, the law requires that there first be a lawful arrest before a search can be made–the process cannot be reversed. At bottom, assuming a valid arrest, the arresting officer may search the person of the arrestee and the area within which the latter may reach for a weapon or for evidence to destroy, and seize any money or property found which was used in the commission of the crime, or the fruit of the crime, or that which may be used as evidence, or which might furnish the arrestee with the means of escaping or committing violence.”

Applying these rules and decision to your husband’s situation, the arrest of your husband is deemed to be unlawful because he was not committing any crime when he was arrested. Since there is no lawful arrest, the search effected by the police is also considered illegal and the evidence obtained from your husband is inadmissible in court.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

