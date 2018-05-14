Case vs 2 police in Arnaiz slay dropped

A Caloocan City judge threw out the double murder charges filed against two dismissed policemen allegedly involved in the killings of Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” De Guzman for lack of jurisdiction.

Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Judge Georgina Hidalgo’s resolution dated May 9, and released to the media last week, dismissed criminal cases filed against Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita.

Hidalgo said the murder raps were dismissed “for lack of jurisdiction, having been filed in a wrong venue, without prejudice for the filing of these cases with the appropriate court of competent jurisdiction.”

The judge cited the prosecution’s move of filing a motion to withdraw the murder charges against Arquilita and Perez, and to allow them to refile the case in the proper court

The prosecution filed the motion when witness Joe Daniels revealed last month during cross-examination that Arnaiz was killed in Navotas, not in Caloocan City.

On March 2, Daniels told the court that he saw Arnaiz, who was on his knees, being shot “on C3 Road, corner Dalagang Bukid and Tanigue Streets.”

During a hearing last month, Hidalgo expressed her dismay over the prosecution’s move and told them there was no law allowing the withdrawal of a case in the middle of a trial. She said what was possible was a dismissal of the case so that it could be refiled.

The prosecution, however, did not withdraw the charges of torture and planting of evidence as they believed “these offenses happened in Caloocan City.”

Case withdrawal improper

However, the lawyer for the defendants, Dodjie Encinas, said the withdrawal of the case was improper as the trial was ongoing and the only possible recourse was to dismiss it.

He also objected to the partial withdrawal of the charges, saying all the cases against the accused should be dropped and refiled in the proper court.

Encinas said the problem would not have arisen if the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group took charge of the probe or assisted in the investigation before the case was endorsed to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

He told the court and the prosecution that it was the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) that took charge of the initial investigation but the agency’s personnel cannot be considered investigators.

Hidalgo said in her resolution that “the court cannot agree with the theory of the prosecution to merely withdraw the two information for murder but instead find the contention of the accused more tenable because this court is not at liberty to deviate from any existing legal procedures under the pain of grave abuse of discretion, or ignorance of existing legal practice.”

Xerxes Garcia, head of the prosecution, said the murder charges had been refiled in a Navotas court.

Hidalgo also denied the motion for reconsideration allowing the transfer of the accused to Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

The death of Arnaiz, 19, and de Guzman, 14, along with Kian Loyd de los Santos, 17, allegedly in the hands of the policemen, sparked public outrage and resulted in criticism of the government’s war on drugs.

Reacting to the issue, PAO Chief Persida Acosta told The Manila Times that the parties to the case should not take their time questioning the jurisdiction of the court “since the primary crime scene was at the boundary of Navotas and Caloocan cities.

“The secondary crime scene where he [Arnaiz] was found was in Caloocan near the Navotas boundary. PAO assisted the family of Carl and Kulot [De Guzman] in the preliminary investigation. The prosecution panel filed the case in Caloocan against the Caloocan police. The two scenes are very close to each other,” Acosta explained.