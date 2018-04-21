Case vs police in Arnaiz, killing may be dismissed

The murder case against two Caloocan City policemen tagged in the killing of Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman a.k.a “Kulot,” both minors killed in 2017 at the height of President Duterte’s drug war, may be thrown out because of a mere technicality.

This developed after the prosecution earlier filed a motion to withdraw the murder charges against Police Officers 1 Ricky Arquilita and Jeffrey Perez and asked Judge Georgina Hidalgo of the Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 122 to allow them to refile the case in the proper court.

The prosecution filed the motion when witness Joe Daniels revealed last month during cross-examination that Arnaiz was killed in Navotas, not in Caloocan City.

On March 2, Daniels told the court that he saw Arnaiz, who was on his knees, being shot “on C3 Road, corner Dalagang Bukid and Tanigue Streets.”

During the hearing this week, Judge Hidalgo expressed her dismay over the prosecution’s move and told them there was no law allowing the withdrawal of a case in the middle of a trial. She said what is possible is a dismissal of the case so that it could be refiled.

On the other end, Dodjie Encinas, who heads the defense panel, opposed the prosecution’s motion for a partial withdrawal of the charges, telling the court that all they want is for the three charges against his clients to be dropped and refiled in a Navotas court. Aside from murder raps, the policemen are also facing charges for torture and planting of evidence.

Encinas said the problem would not have arisen if the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) had taken charge of the probe or assisted in the investigation before the case was endorsed to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

He told the court and the prosecution that what happened was, the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) took charge of the initial investigation when PAO personnel are not even considered as investigators.

PAO Chief Persida Acosta immediately reacted and told The Manila Times that the parties to the case should not take their time questioning the jurisdiction of the court “since the primary crime scene was at the boundary of Navotas and Caloocan cities.

“The secondary crime scene where he (Arnaiz) was found was in Caloocan near the Navotas boundary. PAO assisted the family of Carl and Kulot (De Guzman) in the preliminary investigation. The prosecution panel filed the case in Caloocan against the Caloocan police. The two scenes are very close to each other,” Acosta explained.