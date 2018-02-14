Cash remittances seen rising in Dec

Remittance growth likely accelerated in December but the full-year expansion will be slower from a year ago, banking giant HSBC said ahead of the release of official data.

“We expect remittances to grow 9.3 percent y-o-y (year-on-year) in December as overseas Filipino workers send more money back home for the holidays after holding off in November,” it said.

“Consequently, we expect remittances to grow 23.6 percent m-o-m (month on month) in the upcoming print.”

Official December data is scheduled to be released on Thursday by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“Data indicate that remittances in November declined 0.6 percent from the previous month, which suggests that a big bounce back was due in December,” HSBC added.

Cash remittances posted 3.6-percent growth in December last year.

“A growth rate of 9.3 percent y-o-y in December would represent remittance growth of around 4.5 percent y-o-y for 2017 as a whole, lower than the 5.4 percent for the previous year,” HSBC said.

Cash remittances — money sent home by migrant workers via banks — totaled $25.318 billion as of the first 11 months of the year, up 4 percent.