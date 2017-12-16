Cash transfer terms for Marawi shelved

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has suspended until December 2018 conditionalities for the government’s Conditional Cash Transfer program for the poor for CCT households affected by the Marawi siege.

Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel Leyco of the DSWD on Friday noted that the suspension, initially only until March 2018, has been extended to complement the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and accelerate the recovery of internally displaced persons.

“We have suspended the conditionalities that will allow them to receive [CCT aid] even if they are not attending schools or not going to health clinics, or not even attending the family development sessions,” Leyco told reporters.

“We have some 12,000 households who are members of our Pantawid and therefore, we’d like to make sure that the funds are delivered to them,” he said.

Pantawid is the Pantawid para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Program, the meaning in Filipino of the CCT initiative that started in 2008.

“We’d like to assure the people of Marawi that the DSWD, along with other government agencies, will stand ready to address their needs,” Leyco said.

He mentioned that the DSWD also made modifications to the SLP so that those in evacuation centers will readily qualify, and that social pension program, supplementary feeding and assistance to individuals are also in place.

The displaced Marawi residents, however, will not be home for Christmas since the completion of the 500 transitional shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan is set to be finished on December 27 or two days after Christmas Day.

“Our target in delivering the first 500 transitional shelters was slightly moved to December 27. And we have agreed during the Technical Working Group meeting that those who will be eligible for this first batch of transitional houses are those residents from the most affected areas who are in evacuation centers, willing to return and at the same time, willing to stay in the transitional shelters,” Avelino Tolentino, deputy secretary general of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, said.

“So we continue to build transitional shelters, we will be able to decongest our evacuation centers,” Tolentino added.

As of December 12, 309 of the 673 transitional shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan had been substantially completed.

“The site of the transitional shelters is provided with water, roads, septic tank for every house, toilet and bath, as well as a sink,” Tolentino said.