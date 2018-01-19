Cashing in on the lives of national heroes

The success of the historical film “Juan Luna” directed by Jerrold Tarog both as a commercially viable and critically-acclaimed film augured well for other film producers in hiatus to spring to action in transposing more memorable and controversial historical events of the country both in the realm of indie and major filmmaking ventures.

The creators of the magnum opus, which was which was sent to the Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Category, is now about to wrap up their production of another historical material based on the controversial life story of Gregorio “Goyo” Del Pilar. Helmed by the same director, the new project hopes to equal the success of Juan Luna in terms of receipts and critical acclaim.

In the last QCinema Intternational Film Festival, the infamous Balangiga massacre in Samar was reinterpreted in the award-winning entry of Khavn De La Cruz. The indie film is now doing the rounds of international festivals abroad. The film also hopes to rekindle our national sentiment for the stolen Balangiga bells to be returned finally to the country.

A relatively new film company Fil-Alemania Productions managed by Greg Velasco on behalf of his film producer German national Gunter Holzheu of Nuremberg, Germany who has married a Filipina is raring to come up with the life story of Dr. Jose Rizal spent in Europe.

Titled “Si Rizal Sa Germany” and now in pre-production, the focus will be on the more than one and a half years that Rizal spent in Heidelberg where he wrote his famous poem, “To The Flowers of Heidelberg” and in Wilhelmsfeld where he wrote the last chapters of “Noli Me Tangere” until his return to the Philippines to face death by musketry.

The Filipino-German Association is reportedly anticipating the showing of said film in Germany where a street and river bank (Nekar River) has been named after him including landmarks and a museum of the hero’s memorabilia.

Not to be outdone heading in the same direction is Atty. Jose Malvar Villegas, Jr., who is the grandson of another hero during the Filipino-American War, Gen. Miguel Malvar. Incidentally, he is the founding chairman and current president of the 1.3 million strong Citizens Crime Watch (CCW) and also chairman-president of the Angkan ng mga Bayani at Katipunero ng Digmaang Pilipino-Amerikano, 1899.

In his joint birthday celebration with film producer and former Camarines Sur board member Carlo Batalla at Aberdeen Court, Atty. Villegas officially launched the production of the historical film based on the life of his grandfather and the Philippine-American war saga.

“This film on General Malvar will open the eyes of the Filipinos and the international community to the savage acts of the despicable war at the turn of the century waged by the American imperialists which continues to the present, as we Filipinos continue to fight off the last vintage of colonialism still haunting the nation,” he pointed out.

The Philippine-American War officially ended in 1902 upon the surrender of Gen. Malvar to the American forces as Supreme Commander after he succeeded Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo who was captured by the American forces in Palanan, Isabela.

The joint celebration was also an opportune time to hand over 50 units of wheelchairs to beneficiaries represented by the constituents of the movie industry and members of CCW thru the ongoing charitable advocacy program of Carlo Batalla.

Movie actors Ernie Garcia, Ana Capri and fast-rising teenage singer and movie star from OWOEP talent agency Trisha Olivar sang at the occasion and helped as well in giving away the wheelchairs to the representatives of the beneficiaries.