Casimero could face Estrada or Ioka

International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero of the Philippines could face either unified world flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico or World Boxing Association (WBA) regular world champion Kazuto Ioka of Japan for his next title defense.

After Casimero’s 10th round technical knockout win over Charlie Edwards in London, the boxer’s promoter and manager Sammy Gello-ani said they are weighing options regarding Casimero’s next opponent.

“We have the right to choose his next opponent since his mandatory defense will be next year,” Gello-ani said.

Estrada holds a 33-2 win-loss record with 24 knockouts while Ioka has a 20-1 record with 12 knockouts.

“Either of the two or someone else who’s deserving. But I believe the promoters of the two fighters will demand for high purse. So far, we will negotiate to any offer. Offers will come maybe next month or the coming weeks,” Gello-ani added.

Gello-ani added that he doesn’t want Casimero to fight a fellow Filipino, “No, I won’t allow it because it won’t draw any interest. It is not good to arrange a fight between two Filipino fighters.”

Trainer Jhun Agrabio said that he really wants to see Casimero fight World Boxing Council world flyweight champion Roman Gonzales (46-0 with 38 knockouts) of Nicaragua.

But Gonzales that won over Mexican Carlos Cuadras via unanimous decision recently, had decided to move to the super flyweight class.

“We’re eyeing Gonzalez but he moved up to the super flyweight but we’ll see. Our manager and promoter will give Casimero the fight he deserves. We’re just going to wait for the meantime,” said Agrabio.

JOSEF T. RAMOS