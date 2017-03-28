Casimero eyes bout vs Thai WBC champion

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero wants to fight newly crowned Thai World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight champion Wisaksil Wangek for a world title fight.

“I’m willing to fight the new champion (Wangek) even in his own backyard,” Casimero told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Tuesday. “That Thai already defeated Gonzalez and I’m hopeful to secure a title fight against him.”

Promoter Sammy Gello-ani, however, told The Times in a separate interview that he would be preparing a non-title bout for the Filipino WBC No. 7 rated fighter to increase his chances of becoming a mandatory challenger of Wangek (43-4-1 win-loss-draw record with 39 knockouts).

“I’m preparing for a non-title bout against Casimero in the super flyweight. We’re still looking for a possible foreign opponent,” said Gello-ani. “The fight might be held here. At the same time, we are hopeful that bout will boost his WBC ratings.”

Wangek, 30, scored a majority decision upset against Roman Gonzalez (46-1 record with 38 knockouts) last March 18 in New York City to seize the WBC super flyweight belt.

Although Gonzalez is no longer a world titleholder, the 27-year-old Casimero (23-3 win-loss record with 15 knockouts) said he is still interested to face the former Nicaraguan world champion if he would be given a chance.

“I think this time, when he’s not a world champion anymore, he will be interested to fight me,” added Casimero. “When he was still undefeated and champion, he didn’t like to face me. He moved up from flyweight division to super flyweight class, so I just followed him.”

Casimero was a former IBF light flyweight champion who moved up to the flyweight division and successfully dethroned erstwhile-unbeaten IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruengrong in their rematch last May via sixth round technical knockout in Beijing, China.

Last December, Casimero decided to relinquish his flyweight belt and move up to the super flyweight rank.