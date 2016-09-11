Casimero KOs Edwards, retains IBF belt

International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight champion Johnriel “The Road Warrior” Casimero of the Philippines battered British challenger Charlie Edwards to retain his belt via 10th round technical knockout on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.

Casimero showed the 23-year-old Edwards how to fight in a world level bout by bombarding him with timely crisp upper cuts and giving him punishment in the entire 10-round prior to the devastating technical knockout with still two minutes to go.

Known for being the Road Warrior due to his impressive world title wins outside the country, the 26-year-old Casimero relied on power-packed upper cuts before crushing Edwards with a killer left hook that sent the former British amateur fighter to canvas.

The Ormoc City native immediately assaulted the wobbled Edwards with more solid punches, but referee Steve Gray immediately protected the young British and stopped the fight with still 1:57 left in the tenth round to avoid severe damages on the local competitor.

The erstwhile undefeated Edwards, who fell to 8-1 win-loss record with three knockouts, found it hard to hit Casimero with his jabs in the first round although he stayed aggressive in the first five rounds. The former IBF light flyweight world champion Casimero always scored on counter-punches.

Casimero made Edwards’ towering height a disadvantage as he scored on barrages of upper cuts in the middle rounds. Even though he landed few left and right hooks, Casimero was able to endure those powerless punches in the entire rounds.

Casimero, who improves to 23-3 win-loss record with 15 knockouts, won the flyweight belt in May via sixth round technical knockout against Thai Amnat Ruenroeng.

Casimero is the Philippines’ fourth world boxing titleholder together with World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, WBO super bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.