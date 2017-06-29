Casimero wants to be world champion again

After winning his first fight as a super flyweight last week against Jecker Buhawe in Iligan City, former International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero wants to win a world title anew.

“We’ve been targeting any current world champion now, and I’m really excited to face any of them,” Casimero, 27, told The Manila Times on Thursday. “I can’t wait any longer for a world title shot because it’s nine months already since I won a world title.”

The Ormoc City native Casimero (24-3 win-loss record with 15 knockouts) defended the IBF flyweight belt against Briton Charlie Edwards via 10th round knockout September 10 last year in London.

Three months later, he relinquished his crown to move up to the super flyweight division.

Casimero’s promoter and manager Sammy Gello-ani said they are waiting for the result of the match between IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and Teiru Kinoshita on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

“If Jerwin (Ancajas) retains the belt, which I’m sure is going to happen, we’ll just find another world title shot for Johnriel (Casimero). But if Kinoshita wins, we’ll pursue that direction,” said Gello-ani.

According to Gello-ani, among the other options are a rematch with World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Wisaksil Wangek of Thailand, or a bout against former world champion Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua.

“It’s a good that Johnriel is campaigning in the super flyweight. It’s a land of opportunity because HBO is also focusing on that category,” he added. “Japanese World Boxing Organization super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue is another prospect,” he concluded.