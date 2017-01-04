Casimero willing to fight Ancajas says promoter

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero is willing to fight his compatriot and IBF defending super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas according to his promoter and manager Sammy Gello-ani.

Gello-ani said that he is expecting Casimero to get a higher rating in the super flyweight category of the IBF, World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) this January.

“If ever the IBF decides to get our act against the reigning champion Ancajas, then we’re on. Casimero is willing to fight him anytime, any place,” Gello-ani told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Wednesday.

But Gello-ani added that an all-Filipino showdown would mean low monetary gain.

“In terms of money, that’s a losing proposition if that fight (Casimero-Ancajas) will be promoted here in the country. I think the fight should be held in other countries. We cannot do anything if that’s the only offer left for us.”

Ancajas (25-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 16 knockouts) will have his first title defense against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (32-4 record with 19 knockouts) on January 29 in Macau.

“We are still waiting for the IBF, WBC and WBO ratings before we negotiate for a fight in March. I’m not expecting Casimero to get a low rating because he’s a former world champion and he didn’t lose his last fight.”

Casimero scored a 10th round technical knockout win against British pug Charlie Edwards last September to retain the IBF flyweight belt that he won from Amnat Ruenroeng of Thailand last May in China. But Casimero gave up the title to climb to the super flyweight class.

“It might happen also that Casimero will no longer need any tuneup bout. He’ll be fighting for a world title bout in March if that’s the case. But the only problem that I see is if these world champions will avoid us. We’ll be settling for a tuneup fight if not anyone among these fighters commit [to fight].”

“I cannot let Casimero without any fight for a long time. He needs to fight in order to stay fit.”

Ancajas’ camp said that the champ is ready to face any mandatory challenger. “We’re not going to avoid him (Casimero). If he’d become the mandatory challenger, then we’ll fight him,” said Ancajas’ manager Joven Jimenez.

Casimero’s top priority is to book a fight against unbeaten Nicaraguan WBC super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez (46-0 record with 38 knockouts) or undefeated Japanese WBO super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue (8-0 record with seven knockouts).