Caslib ‘honored’ to coach Sparks

Aris Caslib said that he is “honored” to be the head coach of the Loyola Meralco Sparks FC. Caslib officially assumed the post last December.

“I’m honored and at the same time, it’s a big responsibility. Loyola Meralo Sparks FC has been performing incredibly well in the United Football League,” Caslib said in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

He added that the end goal is to make the Sparks more competitive.

“They would usually be in the top three or top four and the challenge right now is to bring it up further and get that chance to play in the Asian level.”

Meralco finished third behind Global FC and Ceres Negros FC in the unified division of the United Football League last season.

“At the end of the day, for us coaches, the most important thing is to really spend time in the pitch with the players, so, it’s a good break for me. It’s a good challenge and hopefully, I can live up to the club’s ultimate aim of winning.”

Caslib thanked the team for signing him as coach.

“We are also grateful with the Loyola Meralco Sparks for considering a Filipino coach. It motivates all the Filipino coaches to work hard and be determined with their profession. So, it’s a good opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Caslib replaced Simon Mcmenemy, who mentored the club in local competitions for the past two years.

Caslib turned the San Beda College into a formidable force in the National Collegiate Athletic Association football tournament in the past decade. He also coached the national football team in several campaigns before working as technical director of the Philippine Football Federation.