Cassava emerges as new cash crop in Cagayan

Among the cash crops that the Department of Agriculture (DA) is promoting, cassava has one of the biggest potential because of its industrial use as an additive in many processed food products and animal feed.

Also known as a versatile and drought-resistant crop, cassava is becoming one of the major farm products in the Cagayan Valley (Region 2) along with rice and corn. Cassava is locally known as kamoteng kahoy or balinghoy.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the province of Isabela is the region’s biggest supplier of cassava with 237,987 metric tons produced in 2016, followed by Quirino province with 51,743 MT, Cagayan with 20,643 MT, Nueva Vizcaya with 2,334 MT, and Batanes with 9.68 MT.

With this development, Cagayan Valley is now the third biggest supplier of cassava in the country with 312,712 MT output in 2016. The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) the biggest cassava producer with one million MT followed by Northern Mindanao with 800,000 MT.

Rufino Arcega, Cauayan City agriculturist, said farmers save more money from planting cassava that requires lesser capital compared to corn, which needs expensive inputs and preparation.

“Besides the requirement of small capital, the crop is also drought-resistant and farmers are assured of a ready market for their cassava harvests,” he said.

The city agriculturist office said farmers also face no problem with fluctuations of its market prices.

Farm-gate price is now P6.50 per kilo while wholesale price is P10.00 per kilo. Cassava fetches higher prices when retailed or dried in granulated form.

Arcega said cooperatives in the city and in the province are willing to buy farmers’ harvests in bulk at a reasonable price provided the product conforms to market requirements.

“In 2016, Cauayan City already had 3,200 hectares of farmlands planted to cassava and we are looking at eventually expanding the area for this dry spell-resistant crop once other corn farmers follow suit to plant cassava,” he added.

Rolando Pedro, chief of DA’s Cagayan Valley Research Center (CVRC) and regional coordinator for cassava, also said there is a big market for cassava.

“Most important, there is a ready market particularly among private companies in the country that require big volume of cassava supply,” he said.

Pedro added CVRC will continue providing technical assistance, introducing new technology, and organizing farmers who want to plant cassava in the region.

“What the farmer needs is an area for planting. It doesn’t need to be in hectares because a 1,000-square meter area is a good size to start with,” he said.

“For those who would be interested, we are inviting them to visit DA Region 2 experiment station and research centers for our regional cassava program,” he added.

Cassava farmers in the region said they can harvest an average of 20 to 25 MT of fresh or 10 tons of chipped and dried tubers per hectare, and earn up to five times more compared to corn.

It was in 2016 when corn farmers in Isabela, particularly in Cauayan City, started shifting to cassava because of huge losses incurred from the effects of climate change to the province.