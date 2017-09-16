Castillo triumphs in The Junior Golfers League

Dylan Castillo fired 425 Stableford points after 18 rounds to win the Grade 5 to 6 division of The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) Interschool Championships last Sunday at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The Brent Subic student posted 89 points in the last two rounds to emerge as champion in his category.

He beat Miko Granada of De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ) who garnered a total of 397 net points after playing just eight rounds.

In the girl’s side, Theresa Dela Paz of Saint Michael the Archangel School of Rizal racked up 462 points out of her 732 total to bag the title in the Grade 5 to 6 class.

Jody Castillo of Brent Subic earned a 393 best score to finish second.

Singapore School Manila’s (SSM) Joaquin Hernandez bested Don Bosco’s Sean Granada by 27 points to emerge as the winner in the boy’s Grade 7 to 8 category.

Annika Chua of Makati Hope Christian School, meanwhile, scored 301 points to outclass Stefanie Encarnacion of Imus National High School who posted 269.

Other winners were Jacob Gomez of DLSZ (465- kinder), Emilio Hernandez of SSM (517- Gr. 1-2), Mikaela Dela Paz of Assumption Antipolo (424- Gr. 1-2), Bhuvas Nagpal of British School Manila (404- Gr. 3-4), Reese Allyson Ng of BSM (448- Gr. 3-4), Sean Jean Ramos of DLSZ (472- Gr. 9-12) and Mariel Tee of Saint Paul College Pasig (292- Gr. 9-12).

Teams from Singapore School Manila (1299- All boys), Poveda (625- All girls), and British School Manila (1146- mixed division) were hailed as the winners in team composition events.

Over 140 participants from 30 schools joined the 16th edition of the annual interschool competition.

TJGL Inter School championship is sanctioned by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

The 18-round competition was held from June 3 to September 10 at various golf courses in the country namely Southlinks Golf Club, Sherwood Hills, Riviera Golf and Country Club, Beverly Hills Golf Club, Eastridge Golf Club, Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, and Ayala Greenfield Golf and Leisure Club.

The annual 16th TJGL Golf Open, on the other hand, will be held from October 28 to 29 at the Southlinks Golf Club.