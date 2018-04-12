Castriciones reappointed as Agrarian Reform chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed John Castriciones as the ad interim secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The appointment letter was signed by Duterte on March 22, but was released to the media only on Wednesday.

Castriciones was named to the department in March after the Commission on Appointments scrapped the appointment of Rafael Mariano as the DAR chief.

However, the CA bypassed the appointment of Castriciones last month for supposed lack of qualifications.

Castriciones was a former undersecretary in the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and national president of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee.

Duterte also appointed former Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) commissioner Joan Lagunda as assistant secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DENR), replacing Juan Miguel Cuna.

Rex Cambronero Robles and Jose Martin Loon were also appointed as members of the Consultative Committee created by Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution.

Mindanao State University Dean Macacuna Moslem was appointed assistant secretary at the Office of the President, while John Tytus Vistal was named cabinet undersecretary at the Office for Supervised Agencies, Office for the Cabinet Secretary.