Castro bags BPC plum, Durham is Best Import

Former national player Jayson Castro of Talk ‘N Text claimed the Best Player of the Conference award in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Castro registered a leading 38.3 Statistical Points stand­ings (SPs) to place the two-time Most Valuable Player 6’10 June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer in second place with 37.8 SPs and Global­Port’s combo guard Terrence Romeo in third place with 35.7 SPs this conference.

But overall, the 30-year-old Castro was second only to Fajardo with 33.6 SPs total in three conferences played so far.

Fajardo led the first three conferences with a league-leading 38.8 total SPs, while Romeo stays at third with 33.5 total SPs.

Castro finished the Governor’s Cup elimination round and quarterfinals with 23.1 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 16 games played, while Fajardo tallied 18.6 points plus 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

It was Castro’s first award since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup when he led the Tropang Texters to the title. He is also a running contender for the MVP award to be given in Game Four of the best-of-seven championship series between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Friday.

After sending Meralco to a first ever finals appearance, Allen Durham won the Best Import award over Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee and Phoenix Petroleum’s Eugene Phelps. Durham averaged 29.4 points per game average long with 15.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 17 games played.

Brownlee had an average of 29.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Ginebra in the last 16 games, while Phelps finished with 36.6 points and 19.5 rebounds in just 10 games played this conference.

Castro and Durham got enough votes from media, players, and the Commissioner’s office to win the awards.