Castro, Constantino pace Jr match play elims

Luis Miguel Castro bucked a shaky finish to grab the lead with a 74 while Harmie Constantino matched par 71 to seize control in the girls’ side of the Philippine Junior Amateur Match Play Golf Championship eliminations at Riviera’s Langer course in Cavite on Monday

Castro took charge early with a one-under 34 but fumbled with a 40, marred by a triple bogey on No. 11, at the tougher backside of the par-71 ravine-laced layout although he remained on top as Carl Corpus fell short of his rally and finished with a 75 in the first day of the 36-hole elims of the annual event for 17-and-under players.

Constantino, chasing a second straight match play title after ruling the Phl Am Open crown last month, also shot a 34 at the front on her way to a 71, opening a huge six-stroke lead over Kristine Fleetwood and Tomi Arejola in their side of the competition sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Unlike Castro, Corpus, who also won the Phl Am Open title at Orchard, rallied with a 35 at the back for a 75 while Josh Jorge skied with a 80 followed by Paolo Wong and Carlo Villaroman, who turned in identical 81s.

Pierre Ticzon carded an 82, David Guangko made an 83 while Sean Ramos and Masaichi Otake shot 84 and 86, respectively, in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Mariel Tee, meanwhile, made an 82 while Sofia Legaspi and Korean Kim Seo Young carded an 84 and 94, respectively, in the girls’ division.

Eddison Tabalin carded an 83 while Reese Ng made a 90 as they towed the field in the Special Division for 12-and-below players.

The field in both sides will dispute the rankings in today’s final 18 holes of stroke play with the knockout phase to begin tomorrow.