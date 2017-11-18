Castro falters, recovers to hike Riviera lead to 4

Luis Castro blew a two-stroke lead at the front but battled back from two down and stormed ahead by four with a 72 as Korean Tom Kim crumbled at the finish in the second round of the 2017 Riviera MVPSF Amateur Championship at the Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite yesterday.

Castro failed to sustain his lead-grabbing 69 Thursday with a three-over 38 start, reeling back as Kim, two down at the start of the day, fired a 34 and took over. But while Castro recovered with three birdies against a last-hole bogey at the tougher backside of Langer, Kim faltered with two bogeys and a double bogey with no birdie to show for a 74.

With a 141 aggregate, Castro regained a four-shot cushion over Kim, who had a 145, heading to tomorrow’s (Sunday) final round of the Men’s Championship of the event hosted and co-sponsored by RGCI for the first time with the MVP Sports Foundation.

The centerpiece division takes a break today (Saturday) to give way to the staging of the Mid-Am and Seniors events, according to the organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Aidric Chan, winner of the recent NGAP Northern Luzon Regionals at Beverly Place in Pampanga, shot the day’s best of even par 71 but stood too far behind at 148, seven strokes off Castro.

Sean Ramos skied to a 77 for fourth at 152 while Don Petil carded a 75 for fifth at 153 followed by GJ Katigbak (78-159), Carl Corpus (79-159), Paolo Wong (79-160), Jacob Rolida (83-161) and Korean Back Seung Hyeon (80-162).

Sofia Legaspi groped for form with an 81 after an impressive 73 but kept her three-shot lead in the ladies side intact at 154 as Kayla Nocum failed to mount her charge and settled for a similar 81 for a 157.

Isabela Miravite made an 82 for third at 162 while Korean Kang Da Yun shot an 84 for a 164 followed by Kristine Torralba (80-166), Kim Hui Won (81-166), Isabela Tee (88-169), Jang Yun Ji (87-172), Marianne Bustos (92-179) and Kim Seo Young (87-185) in the event serving as part of PLDT Group’s National Amateur Golf Tour.

Meanwhile, vying in the Mid-Am division are Anthony Arevalo, Chester Calpotura, David Kagahastian, Brixton Aw, Victor Se, Elvin Panliboton and Timothy Go while Eddie Bagtas and Bobby Iñigo banner the Seniors category.