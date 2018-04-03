Castro, Gabasa set pace in PH Junior Am

Luis Castro came through with late birdies to card a one-under 71 while Junia Gabasa matched par 72 as they wrested three-stroke leads in their respective sides at the start of the Philippine Junior Amateur Golf Championship at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite on Tuesday.

Castro shook off an early threat from Perry Bucay and bucked a bogey on No. 11 with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 to finish with a 36-35 and storm ahead as the rest struggled at the tough par-72 layout despite practically calm condition.

Carl Corpus rebounded from an opening 38 with a 36 but fell behind by three with a 74 while Paolo Wong lost steam at the back and hobbled with a 40 for a 77 for joint third with Sean Ramos and Bucay in the 72-hole tournament for 17-and-under players.

Bucay actually matched Castro’s start on a two-birdie, two-bogey stint but floundered at the tougher backside like the rest of the field, limping home with a 41 and falling behind by six in the event sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Santino Laurel turned in a 79 for sixth while Paolo Barro, Pierre Ticzon, Kristoff Soliven, Riggs Illescas, Francis Lanuza and Korean Kim Sang Jin all stood 10 strokes off Castro with identical 81s.

Gabasa also rallied at the back to overcome a two-over card after 10 holes, birdying Nos. 11 and 18 to save a 72 and post an early big lead over Kayla Nocum and Harmie Constantino, who shot identical 75s while Nicole Abelar wavered with a 77 and Sofia Legaspi sputtered with a 79.

Constantino, runner-up in this event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines here last year, and Legaspi shared the early lead at the turn with 36. But the former wobbled with four bogeys at the back and needed to birdie the 17th to save a 75 and the latter dropped four strokes in the last three holes, including a double-bogey on the last for a 43.

Meanwhile, Aniceto Mandanas took the lead in the Special Division (18-and-above) despite a six-over 78 with Aldo Barro fumbling with an 87 and Korean Sung Yeon Soo limping with a 93.