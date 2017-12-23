Castro, Hernandez win in Asian tourneys

Zachary Castro and Emilio Hernandez waved the Philippine flag proudly as they emerged victorious in two separate regional junior golf tournaments.

“We would like to congratulate Zach, Emilio, our podium finishers and the rest of our contingent to these two events for a job well done. We are very hopeful that they will develop further as players and can again bring pride and glory to the country in other major tournaments” said Bobby Dy, vice-chairman of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

Castro won the Boys Class C (11-12 years old) at the 6th Pondok Indah International Junior Golf Championship held last December 19 to 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Castro tamed the course with his impeccable iron shots and hot putting as he started the first day with three straight birdies. He added four more birdies against two bogeys to finish with five-under par 67 and nine strokes ahead of his closest rival.

On the second day, he pulled off three birdies against two bogeys to go one-under par 71 and win by fourteen strokes.

“This win will only make me practice more and work harder as I step up in competition in future international events,” said Castro.

Hernandez, on the other hand, punched in five birdies to fight back from four down going into the last day to win the boy’s seven and under division at the 2017 Malaysia Kids Golf World Championships held last December 13 to 15 at the Tanjong Puteri Golf and Country Club in Johor, Malaysia.

Playing just nine holes a day, Hernandez quickly erased two strokes off his deficit with back-to-back birdies on the opening two holes against a birdie-bogey start from the two-day leader from Thailand.

He gained another stroke as the young Thai bogeyed hole no. 4 before taking the lead for good with another set of back-to-back birdies in holes 5 and 6.

Hernandez remained steady through the rest of the round and punctuated his comeback win with another birdie on hole number nine to register a three-day total of 112 (42-39-31) and three strokes clear of his closest pursuer.

It was an impressive display by Hernandez who dedicated his last round to his older brother Jet who volunteered his disqualification after belatedly discovering that he signed for the wrong score and submitted the wrong scorecard. Jet was running a close second in the Boys 12 Years Old Division when he volunteered his disqualification due to the breach.

Hernandez led 25 Filipino children in Malaysia with seven of them bringing home trophies.

The other top finishers were Gavin Go—4th runner up (Boys 7 and Under), Celine Marie Abalos —1st runner up (Girls 8), Reese Allyson Ng – 3rd runner up (Girls 9), Lia Gabrielle Rosca—3rd runner up (Girls 10), Sean Jean Ramos—3rd runner up and Leandro Bagtas—4th runner up (Boys 13-14) and Burberry Zhang—1st runner up (Girls 13-14).