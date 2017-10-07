Castro takes Brafe Golf 12 Class A title

Leo Gerald Castro scored 52 Molave points to bag the men’s Class A title in the Brafe Golf 12 tournament last October 2 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite City.

Castro was followed by Rupert Zaragosa and Luigi Guerrero, who both tallied 51 points, in second and third places, respectively.

Norberto Dapito topped the men’s class B at 36 points while Rico Ramoso and Jun Pagador scored 34, who settled for second and third places, respectively .

Meanwhile, Butz de Castro emerged as the top golfer in class C, in a group of 31 including Roy Pena and Mon Yupangco.

Other winners of their respective divisions were Joel Samaco (24- men’s class D), Lino Magpantay (52- class A), Josep Biskup (39- class B), Efren Cruz (44- super seniors), Sheila Ward (52- ladies class A), and Jenny Harrizon (20- ladies class B).

The golf for education tournament began in 2006 in memory of late Brother Rafael “Brafe” Donato, FSC.

Part of tournament proceeds will fund schol arship programs of the Foundation for Sharing A La Sallian Education.