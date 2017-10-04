Catalan police chief probed for alleged ‘sedition’

MADRID: A Spanish judge placed Catalonia’s regional police chief under investigation for alleged sedition, a court spokesman said Wednesday, after the force was accused of failing to rein in pro-independence protesters. The National Court in Madrid summoned Josep Luis Trapero and three other suspects to a hearing on Friday, said the spokesman, who asked not to be named. The accusations refer to unrest in Barcelona on September 20 and 21 after national security forces raided regional government offices in a crackdown against the independence drive. That police action was met with furious protests and the Catalan regional police were accused of failing to intervene. Tensions between Catalonia and the national government have plunged Spain into its worst political crisis in decades.

AFP