Catalan separatists, except Puigdemont, face grillings

MADRID: Cheered by supporters, Catalonia’s separatist leaders arrived Thursday in Madrid to be grilled and potentially charged in another day of high drama in Spain’s crisis over the region’s independence drive. Notable by his absence, however, was dismissed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, in Belgium and refusing to come and potentially be locked up. Puigdemont and 19 others involved in Catalonia’s roller coaster secession push over recent weeks have been summoned to be questioned by Spanish judges in separate hearings at the National Court and the Supreme Court in Madrid on Thursday and Friday. The first person to be questioned was Jordi Turull, the regional government’s former spokesman. Puigdemont’s government organized an independence referendum on October 1—that heavy-handed Spanish police tried and failed to stop—which was followed by a declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament last Friday.

AFP