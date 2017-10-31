Catalonia’s ex-leader seeking legal advice in Belgium

BRUSSELS: Carles Puigdemont, who was removed from office as Catalonia’s president last week by Madrid’s central government, spoke with a lawyer in Belgium on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) as Spanish prosecutors sought rebellion charges against the region’s separatist leaders. But Paul Bekaert, who specializes in asylum issues, said “Puigdemont is not in Belgium to request asylum,” only to prepare a legal riposte to any eventual moves by Madrid. “I spoke with him personally in Belgium… and he officially made me his lawyer. “I have more than 30 years of experience with the extradition and political asylum for Spanish Basques, and it’s probably because of this experience that he came to me.” Spanish media outlets reported that Puigdemont was traveling with several members of his axed government. Bekaert was one of the lawyers for Luis Maria Zengotitabengoa, a suspected member of the armed Basque separatist group ETA, whose extradition from Belgium to Spain was authorized in 2010.

Advertisements

AFP