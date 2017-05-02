Catanduanes gov charged for journalist’s killing

MURDER charges were filed on Tuesday against Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua for the killing of Larry Que last year in Virac City.

Que, publisher of the Catanduanes News, was shot dead on December 19, 2016 shortly after exposing the existence of a big shabu laboratory in the province and castigating local officials.

The complaint against Cua, PO1 Vincent Tacorda, Prince Lim Subion and several John Does were filed at the Department of Justice by Edralyn Pangilinan, the partner of Cua.

Undersecretary Joel Egco of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security accompanied Pangilinan to the Justice department.

Pangilinan said that Tacorda admitted to a radioman in Catanduanes that he and two local officials were behind the killing.

She believes that politics was behind the killing of Que.

“Finally, after months of investigation we have solved the murder of Que,” Sy-Egco told The Manila Times. Jomar Canlas