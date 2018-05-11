Catanduanes power co-op pressed to HOLD viable bidding

THE National Power Corp. (Napocor) is urging a Catanduanes electric cooperative to hold another competitive selection process (CSP) to obtain additional power supply and meet power requirements of the province. Napocor said it has been pressing First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative Inc. (Ficelco) to conduct the CSP even before the expiration of a lease agreement between the two entities for the 3.6-megawatt Marinawa Daihatsu Power Plant in Bato municipality. It earlier announced that its 10-year deal with Ficelco ended on October 17, 2017, causing the withdrawal of the power plant from the grid. The cooperative had enforced rotating brownouts in the province over the shutdown of the Solong hydropower plant owned and operated by Sunwest Water and Electric Company.